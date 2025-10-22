Chicago P.D. Season 13: Patrick John Flueger's Absence As Ruzek Explained

In surprising news, Patrick John Flueger, who plays Adam Ruzek on "Chicago PD," has announced a leave of absence from Season 13. His temporary departure was not preplanned, so several scripts will have to be reworked to explain where Adam has gone. The actor will apparently return before the season ends, but there's no word as to how long the absence will last.

Fleuger wouldn't be the first One Chicago actor to take a sudden break from one of the NBC franchise's popular hits; Taylor Kinney left "Chicago Fire" for 10 months across Season 12 of the drama, leading to difficulties developing in Kelly Severide's (Kinney) marriage to Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), when Kelly disappeared out of the blue.

Sources claim this temporary departure comes in concert with difficulties going on in the actor's personal life, which resulted in a worrisome instance of alcohol consumption on the drama's set. There's no word as to what the personal difficulty is, nor what else might have happened to cause Fluger to decide to leave, but his temporary leave comes at an unfortunate time, since Adam's wife, Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), needs him more than ever as she copes with life on the beat.