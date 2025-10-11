Chicago Med's Steven Weber Starred In This Beloved '90s Sitcom Streaming On Paramount Plus

Steven Weber isn't the only "Wings" actor who went on to have an interesting career. Tim Daly took a detour into voice acting, snagging the title role in "Superman: The Animated Series." He would reprise the role in several TV movies and video games in the late '90s and early '00s, making Daly the most iconic voice of Superman for an entire generation. He went on to play First Gentleman of the United States Henry McCord in over a hundred episodes of "Madam Secretary," and, more recently, he's been plying his trade in the Netflix sitcom "Leanne."

The actor you might recognize most from the cast of "Wings" is Tony Shalhoub, who went on to star in "Monk." One of the greatest detective shows in TV history, "Monk" mixed comedy and drama expertly, and it proved popular enough to receive a Peacock Original sequel movie in 2023, more than a decade after it ended. In between, Shalhoub joined the cast of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," winning an Emmy for his role as Professor Abe Weissman, which added to the three he took home for playing Monk.

Let's not forget Thomas Haden Church. Though he got his start playing the bumbling Lowell Mather on "Wings," he quickly became the star of his own series — "Ned and Stacey" with Debra Messing — before heading to the movies. There, he played the villainous Sandman in "Spider-Man 3" and was nominated for an Oscar for his role in the critically acclaimed drama "Sideways." He currently stars as Agent Stone in the Peacock Original series "Twisted Metal."

Crystal Bernard retired from acting and hasn't done anything since the late '00s, but Rebecca Schull is still active, having appeared onscreen most recently in the 2022 Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson rom-com "Meet Cute." Sadly, not every member of the "Wings" cast is still with us: David Schramm passed away in 2020, and Farrah Forke (who played helicopter pilot Alex Lambert) sadly died in 2022.