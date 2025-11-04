12 Horror Movies That Definitely Deserved Sequels

What happens when a strange being can replicate the appearance of any life form? That's what a group of Arctic researchers find out in "The Thing." It means anyone could be the titular monster, so they can't trust each other. There is a way to tell what shape the Thing is in, but it comes at the cost of paranoia and extreme measures. Who will survive? Will the Thing escape, and where did it come from?

John Carpenter's "The Thing" is a film that leaves fans wanting more, but with the acknowledgement that it might be difficult to match the bar set by the original. There's been a comic book series from Dark Horse Comics that serves as a sequel, and there's been a prequel movie (also titled "The Thing"), but nothing that is a true second installment – though the director has ideas. There's plenty of ways to continue the story, including others finding the researchers and the Thing, the Thing moving on to another content, or maybe even more Things appearing as they start to invade the planet.

Syfy was slotted to do a sequel miniseries in the early 2000s, which would've added a ton to the story. There was more background on the mysterious entity, and a time jump that took the Thing to a new continent and climate. Ultimately, it didn't happen due to budget constraints, so fans are still waiting.