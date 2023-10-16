The Thing Director Reveals The Sequel Plans Fans Never Got To See

Some of the best science fiction stories work by having their protagonists question everything around them. This is definitely the case with John Carpenter's "The Thing," a film that follows a group of scientists trapped in the Antarctic with an alien who can imitate anyone who falls into its grasp. While Carpenter's film is a stone-cold '80s horror classic, that didn't stop Universal Pictures from making a "The Thing" prequel that explains how the creature was unearthed and how it ended up at the research station in the first place.

Matthijs van Heijningen Jr.'s prequel film may have been divisive, but the filmmaker also imagined a sequel to his 2011 film that would follow its only surviving character, Kate (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). "We fantasized about a sequel," the director told Syfy Wire. "Kate would escape and would be picked up at sea and tries to warn the world at an oil platform near the South Pole. The monster would break loose on the rig. I liked the oil rig mayhem idea."

Though the idea of the alien organism from "The Thing" wreaking havoc on an oil rig is admittedly a pretty cool one, especially considering how much flammable liquid would be around, fans may not be willing to give the filmmaker a second chance after the 2011 prequel.