15 Best Lifetime Movies Of All Time, Ranked

Loaded to the gills with tears, terror, and topical stories, the best Lifetime TV movies have been entertaining connoisseurs of kitschy entertainment for decades now. Whether it's teen parents, evil exes, impossible-to-withstand social pressures, or one of myriad other issues, Lifetime knows how to deliver the kind of made-for-TV thrills that make for great couch-potato viewing.

The network's library of movies alone — with memorable titles like "Baby Monitor: Sound of Fear," "Fifteen and Pregnant," and "From Straight A's to XXX" — have managed to latch on to the cultural imagination over the years and become genuine touchstones for fans of the genre. On top of that, they've milled ratings by dramatizing the lives of real-life celebrities, such as Anna Nicole Smith, Whitney Houston, and Fantasia Barrino, to popular effect.

There are hundreds (if not thousands) of Lifetime TV movies, dating all the way back to 1990 with "Memories of Murder, but which are the best? Here's a list of their 15 best originals, ordered via authorial preference and featuring impactful true stories, ripped-from-the-headlines crime tales, fun and over-the-top thrillers, and the occasional small-screen biopic.