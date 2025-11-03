15 Best Lifetime Movies Of All Time, Ranked
Loaded to the gills with tears, terror, and topical stories, the best Lifetime TV movies have been entertaining connoisseurs of kitschy entertainment for decades now. Whether it's teen parents, evil exes, impossible-to-withstand social pressures, or one of myriad other issues, Lifetime knows how to deliver the kind of made-for-TV thrills that make for great couch-potato viewing.
The network's library of movies alone — with memorable titles like "Baby Monitor: Sound of Fear," "Fifteen and Pregnant," and "From Straight A's to XXX" — have managed to latch on to the cultural imagination over the years and become genuine touchstones for fans of the genre. On top of that, they've milled ratings by dramatizing the lives of real-life celebrities, such as Anna Nicole Smith, Whitney Houston, and Fantasia Barrino, to popular effect.
There are hundreds (if not thousands) of Lifetime TV movies, dating all the way back to 1990 with "Memories of Murder, but which are the best? Here's a list of their 15 best originals, ordered via authorial preference and featuring impactful true stories, ripped-from-the-headlines crime tales, fun and over-the-top thrillers, and the occasional small-screen biopic.
15. Accused at 17 (2009)
One of the most frequently revisited worlds in the Lifetime movie oeuvre is that of the troubled teen. "Accused at 17" manages to be both a delightfully campy take on the already-memetic "Jawbreaker" and an interestingly twisted crime tale. It's equally priceless as a time capsule of fashion and style from the late 2000s. There's also an interesting subplot that peaks in a jaw-dropping way, which alone earns it a place on this list.
When Bianca (Nicole Gale Anderson) finds out that Dory Holland (Lindsay Taylor) slept with her boyfriend, she wants revenge — and decides to claim it. She and her friends, Fallyn (Janet Montgomery) and Sarah (Stella Maeve), kidnap Dory and drive her into the desert. Bianca leaves Sarah and Fallyn behind with her foe, presuming they will follow her home, but to Bianca's horror, Dory doesn't come in to school the next day. When her body is quickly discovered, a guilty Bianca wants to come clean, but Fallyn puts pressure on her to stay quiet — then proceeds to frame her for Dory's death.
- Cast: Cynthia Gibb, Nicole Gale Anderson, Lindsay Taylor
- Director: Doug Campbell
- Rating: TV-14
- Runtime: 1hr 30min
- Where to watch: Netflix
14. Mother May I Sleep with Danger? (2016)
The Lifetime film canon is an interesting one to behold. Some of its movies are as serious as a heart attack, with only the tiniest, winking hint of camp to be seen. "Mother, May I Sleep with Danger?" is a full-blown cheese-fest, though, but in the best of ways. It's absolutely self-aware and beguiles the viewer in a way that leaves them chomping popcorn on the edge of their seat. The film also stars James Franco before controversies sunk his career, adding to its oddness.
The most fascinating part of this telefilm is that it has almost nothing in common with its progenitor except for its title and the inclusion of Tori Spelling in the cast. While the original 1996 production dealt with the horror of trying to appease an obsessive and abusive boyfriend, in the 2016 remake, everyone is a sapphic vampire. The end result is a fun trip through fast-paced lore and a genuine feeling of, well, danger — and a love story you end up caring about.
Leah (Leila George) is a theater student who makes fast friends with the mysterious actress Pearl (Emily Meade). Pearl and Leah are soon in love, but Leah's homophobic mom, Julie (Tori Spelling), doesn't approve, and that's before learning Pearl is a vampire.
- Cast: Tori Spelling, James Franco, Emily Meade
- Director: Melanie Aitkenhead
- Rating: TV-14
- Runtime: 1hr 26min
- Where to watch: Lifetime Movie Club
13. When Innocence Is Lost (1997)
Years before she became an Emmy-nominated staple of prestige TV and the center of Netflix's beloved show "The Diplomat," Keri Russell was one of many familiar faces you probably forgot were in Lifetime movies. Plenty of readers will recall her work in "The Babysitter's Seduction," but she was even more memorable in the teen pregnancy saga, "When Innocence Is Lost." Her performance in the film proved her acting chops would take her very far. Based on a true story, a solid script and good supporting performances also make this a cut above the average Lifetime flick.
Erica French (Russell) is stunned when she learns she's pregnant at 17. She loves the baby's father, Scott Stone (Vince Corazza), and thinks that they have a future together. Unfortunately, Scott refuses to take responsibility for Molly and disengages from Erica. His parents, however, decide to file for custody, with a messy and truly surprising court battle ensuing.
- Cast: Keri Russell, Jill Clayburgh, Nicole de Boer
- Director: Bethany Rooney
- Rating: Unrated
- Runtime: 1hr 31min
- Where to watch: Tubi
12. Flowers in the Attic (2014)
Lifetime became the go-to place for fans of legendary gothic novelist V.C. Andrews during the 2010s. In 2014, the network took a chance on adapting the first volume in her "Dollanganger Children" book series, "Flowers in the Attic." Featuring incest, child murder, false imprisonment, and enough lies to make even a senator blush, the book caused an enormous stir when it was released in 1979 (decades after it was previously adapted into a movie). After all, there's a reason why its infamous attic is one of the creepiest in horror movie history. It definitely made a huge ratings impact for Lifetime, which proceeded to adapt the rest of the Dollanganger saga and many other Andrews-inspired movies and series. Plus, a young "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" star Kiernan Shipka is excellent.
Chris (Mason Dye), Cory (Maxwell Kovach), Carrie (Ava Telek), and Cathy Dollanganger (Kiernan Shipka) have been taken by their mother to live at Foxworth Hall, their family's ancestral home. Corrine (Heather Graham) explains that they just have to live in the attic alone for a little while — until she impresses Olivia (Ellen Burstyn), their sour and estranged matriarch. When incestuous feelings begin bubbling up for a cloistered Cathy and Chris, the family's twisted history begins to take an even uglier shape.
- Cast: Heather Graham, Kiernan Shipka, Ellen Burstyn
- Director: Bethany Rooney
- Rating: TV-14
- Runtime: 1hr 30min
- Where to watch: Tubi, Lifetime Movie club
11. No One Would Tell (2018)
"No One Would Tell" is a beautifully acted film that's deadly serious about the horrors of domestic violence and how easy it is to look the other way when confronted by an ugly situation. Audiences might be more familiar with the 1996 version made for ABC which features Fred Savage and Candace Cameron as the teenage couple whose love affair dead-ends in pain and death. But this version is even better, anchored by smart performances by the late Shannen Doherty and Mira Sorvino, whose grown-up gravitas added weight to the subject matter.
Loosely based on the real-life murder of Amy Carnevale by Jamie Fuller on August 23, 1991, the movie focuses on Sarah (Matreya Scarrwener), who falls in love with the handsome and popular football star, Rob (Callan Potter). Rob soon begins behaving in angry and controlling ways, finally verging into full-on abuse. Sarah's mother (Doherty) and her friends all gloss over Rob's jealousy and physical cruelty — except for Nikki (Chanelle Peloso), Sarah's best friend.
- Cast: Shannen Doherty, Mira Sorvino
- Director: Gail Harvey
- Rating: TV-PG
- Runtime: 1hr 30min
- Where to watch: Prime Video, Lifetime Movie Club
10. Stalked at 17 (2012)
Another well-acted tv movie about domestic violence, "Stalked at 17" shows what happens when a teenage mom is stalked by the father of her child. The harrowing subject matter is well-acted by its cast, with a performance by Chuck Hittinger (of "Sharknado" fame) being a standout.
Teenager Angela Curson (Taylor Spreitler) gets pregnant after an intimate encounter with 21-year-old Chad Bruning (Hittinger), who professes his delight at the news — he was adopted and never had a strong relationship with his biological family. Unfortunately, his disturbingly possessive behavior causes Angela to break up with him and do whatever she can to ensure Chad can't see their son. Chad plans to kill Angela to gain custody of Josh, using his biological mother (Jamie Luner) as a helpmate.
- Cast: Taylor Spreitler, Amy Pietz, Linda Purl
- Director: Doug Campbell
- Rating: TV-14
- Runtime: 1hr 25min
- Where to watch: Prime Video
9. Fifteen and Pregnant (1998)
Kerri Russell wasn't the only legendary actress who cut her acting teeth on Lifetime TV movies, as Kirsten Dunst had a breakout role in 1998's "Fifteen and Pregnant," which also stars a young Katee Sackhoff of "Battlestar Galactica" fame. High-quality acting and a thoughtful examination of adoption and the difficulties of young pregnancy help make this one a distinguished entry in Lifetime's teens-in-crisis filmography.
Tina (Dunst) impulsively sleeps with her new boyfriend, Ray (Daniel Kountz), who considers life on the football field more important than life with Tina and breaks up with her afterward. Tina's mom is concerned that her daughter's growing up too fast — a notion confirmed when she finds out that Tina is pregnant. Together, the entire Spangler family must cope with this new twist in their life, and Tina must decide if she's going to keep and raise her child.
- Cast: Kirsten Dunst, Park Overall, Katee Sackhoff
- Director: Sam Pillsbury
- Rating: Unrated
- Runtime: 1hr 36min
- Where to watch: Prime Video, Tubi, Roku, Lifetime Movie Club
8. Pregnancy Pact (2017)
Based on a shocking real-life situation in which 18 teenage girls who attended the same Massachusetts high school became pregnant in 2008, "The Pregnancy Pact" is one of those irresistible late-era Lifetime movies that's filled with salacious behavior, ridiculous dialogue, and post-"Mean Girls" attitude. However, by restricting the film's point-of-view to an outsider, the film becomes a juicy mystery with journalistic qualities.
Sidney (Thora Birch) is a young journalist who is horrified to learn that 18 girls in her hometown high school have gotten pregnant at around the same time. To find out what's gone wrong, she questions everyone from the school nurse (Camryn Manheim) to a few of the teens and the head of the PTA (Nancy Travis). She soon uncovers a tale of naïve desperation combined with poor sex ed.
- Cast: Thora Birch, Nancy Travis, Camryn Manheim
- Director: Rosemary Rodriguez
- Rating: TV-PG
- Runtime: 1hr 27min
- Where to watch: Lifetime Movie Club
7. Half a Dozen Babies (1999)
Based on real-life couple Keith and Becki Dilley, who gave birth to the world's first surviving set of sextuplets, this charming but now hard-to-find film chronicles the ups and downs of a difficult pregnancy and the exhaustion of early parenthood — times six. Like many Lifetime movies, it can be a bit corny and saccharine, but in the end it's a comfortable slice of soothing cinema that isn't too challenging or upsetting, striking the right kind of tone for those searching simple made-for-TV comforts.
Keith (Scott Reeves) and Becki (Melissa Reeves, Scott's real-life wife) meet while working at a fast-food restaurant and instantly fall in love. After they marry, they struggle to conceive a child — only to be surprised when they end up giving birth to sextuplets. A whole lot of financial difficulties, fatigue, and joy ensue.
- Cast: Melissa Reeves, Scott Reeves, Teri Garr
- Director: Douglas Barr
- Rating: TV-PG
- Runtime: 1hr 29 min
- Where to watch: n/a
6. Speak (2004)
It's not every Lifetime film that screens at the Sundance Film Festival, but that's exactly what "Speak" did. The movie aired on both Lifetime and Showtime on the same day, becoming an important mid-aughts event for some of a certain age when it played. Touching, smart, and well-thought-out, it's a must-watch for fans of not just Lifetime moves but good dramas anywhere.
Melinda (Kristen Stewart) has refused to speak aloud since that fateful night she called the police on a loud, raucous class party. Her friends think she's a common snitch and refuse to communicate with her. They don't know the reason why Melinda called the police — she was sexually assaulted by Andy (Eric Lively) a popular classmate, in the middle of the celebration. Melinda is reluctant to tell anyone the truth until Rachel (Hallee Hirsh), Melinda's former friend, becomes Andy's new girlfriend.
- Cast: Kristen Stewart, Elizabeth Perkins
- Director: Jessica Sharzer
- Rating: PG-13
- Runtime: 1hr 29 min
- Where to watch: Paramount+
5. Homeless to Harvard: The Liz Murray Story (2003)
An Emmy nominated Lifetime movie? "Homeless to Harvard: The Liz Murray Story" is among a select number of films which debuted on the basic cable network to score several Emmy nominations. Unfortunately, none were awarded to this true-life tale about a student who makes it to Harvard after living through horrible personal circumstances. It is uniformly excellent, beautifully shot with a perfect lead performance by Thora Birch, landing it high on this list.
Liz (Birch) has a wonderful family — the problem is that her mother (Kelly Lynch) and her father (Aron Tager) are both deep into a drug addiction. Things get worse for the Murrays, and despite Liz's prodigious intelligence, her dreams begin to seem impossible to achieve. Fortunately, this true story has a happy ending.
- Cast: Thora Birch, Elliot Page, Kelly Lynch
- Director: Peter Levin
- Rating: TV-14
- Runtime: 1hr 28 min
- Where to watch: Lifetime Movie Club
4. Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story (2024)
Sometimes, it's the central performance that makes a Lifetime film worth watching. In "Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story," Wendi McLendon-Covey creates a grounded, nuanced, and fascinating portrayal of the titular character, a real-life correctional officer who fell in love with a criminal named Casey White, sprung him from jail, and joined him on a daring attempted escape. The sheer loneliness of this character makes her stand out; we're a long way from "The Goldbergs." While the sight of the actor in a police uniform might spur memories of "Reno911!" and her character Clementine Johnson, McLendon-Covey definitely knows how to set this character apart.
Correctional officer Vicky (McLendon-Covey) is a lonely singleton who's tired of being imprisoned by a life in bars, even if she's the one outside them. When she falls for Casey White (Rossif Sutherland), she doesn't expect to become a prison wife, but soon she finds herself on the run, putting her life in danger for a man she's become obsessed with.
- Cast: Wendi McLendon-Covey, Rossif Sutherland
- Director: Stanley M. Brooks
- Rating: TV-14
- Runtime: 1hr 29 min
- Where to watch: Lifetime Movie Club
3. V.C. Andrews' Heaven (2019)
It was hard to resist adding one more V.C. Andrews adaptation to the pile. The first book in the beloved Casteel series, "Heaven," gets an excellent adaptation here, with a just-plain-fun storyline involving circus folk, rich people, over-the-top tragedy, and soapy melodrama. While technically a miniseries, Lifetime refers to it as a "Movie Series Event," and considering it's the best outing among the Andrews adaptions — even better than "Flowers in the Attic" — we're more than happy to include it here.
Heaven Leigh Casteel (Annalise Basso) knows she's different from others in her backwoods holler, but doesn't realize how different she is. She turns out to be the biological daughter of the late Leigh, who ran away from her rich family and into the arms of Luke (Chris William Martin) after a lifetime of incestuous abuse. When a bitter Luke sells off her siblings and sends her to become veritable slave to his ex, Kitty (Julie Benz), Heaven does whatever she can to escape and reunite her family.
- Cast: Annalise Basso, Jason Priestley, Kelly Rutherford
- Director: Paul Shapiro
- Rating: TV-14
- Runtime: 1hr 28 min
- Where to watch: Lifetime Movie Club
2. Gracie's Choice (2004)
A blockbuster cast knocks it out of the park in "Gracie's Choice," an acclaimed and Emmy-nominated film from 2004. This great performance from Kristen Bell underlines why she's a member of the Hollywood elite, captivating audiences with a heartbreaking and realistic tale of a teen forced to step up and be a mom to her siblings.
Gracie (Bell) is a high school senior with the weight of the world on her shoulders. She has four half-siblings and a neglectful mother (Anne Heche) who has endangered the entire family. When her mom heads to jail, Gracie must step up and ensure her siblings don't end up in foster care.
- Cast: Kristen Bell, Diane Ladd, Anne Heche
- Director: Peter Werner
- Rating: TV-PG
- Runtime: 1hr 30 min
- Where to watch: Tubi
1. Stalked by My Doctor (2015)
Here it is: the crown jewel of the Lifetime television movie pile. A combination of high drama, an incredibly over-the-top storyline (ripped from the headlines, of course), and surprising character arcs make Doug Campbell's film an all-time classic for fans of this kind of thing. It's the great combination of high camp and gut-wrenching drama that makes "Stalked by My Doctor" perfect for Lifetime buffs. It even led to some sequels.
Dr. Beck (Eric Roberts) becomes obsessed with Sophie Green (Brianna Joy Chomer), one of his patients. Highly controlling, the 'good doctor' saves Sophie's life after she's seriously injured in a car accident — and then can't let go when the surgery's done, even kissing her on the lips while she's still under. Sophie has a boyfriend named Ryan (Carson Boatman), and to say the doctor disapproves is putting things mildly. When push comes to shove, will Sophie be able to outwit Dr. Beck, save her life, and get back to the business of being a normal teenager?
- Cast: Eric Roberts, Brianna Joy Chomer, Deborah Zoe
- Director: Doug Campbell
- Rating: PG-13
- Runtime: 1hr 29 min
- Where to watch: Tubi
