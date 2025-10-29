A 2023 Video Game Movie Perfect For Families Is A Streaming Hit On Prime Video

After 1993's "Super Mario Bros." became one of the biggest video game movie bombs of all time, Nintendo put the kibosh on further film adaptations for the better part of 30 years. But the company eventually found a worthy creative partner in Illumination, Universal's computer animation house that's delivered hits like "Despicable Me," "Sing," and "The Secret Life of Pets." The two companies took another crack at bringing the Mushroom Kingdom to the big screen, this time wisely steering clear of the live action route.

The result was 2023's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" which, despite a tepid critical response, was a massive hit at the box office. It wasn't long before it scaled the highest-grossing video game movies of all time, becoming the new champion in that arena. "A Minecraft Movie" made a noble run for the crown in 2025, but ultimately ended its theatrical run at a strong, but nevertheless measurably distant, second place.

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" initially streamed on the Universal-owned Peacock before going onto Netflix, but has since jumped to other services. As of this writing, families have been finding their way to this delightful adventure romp on Prime Video, where it currently ranks among the platform's 10 most-streamed movies (via FlixPatrol).