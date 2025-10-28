Who Killed Nicky Caccimelio In Only Murders In The Building Season 5, Explained

Contains spoilers for "Only Murders in the Building" Season 5, Episodes 9 and 10

The fifth season of "Only Murders in the Building" sees Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short) solving not just the murder of the Arconia's doorman Lester (Teddy Coluca), but of Nicky Caccimelio (Bobby Cannavale), the Mafia man running the underground lounge and poker games in the building. Their murders are intertwined, so solving one should help them with the other. The trio's detective work reveals that Lester himself is responsible for Nicky's death, striking him in the head with the elevator crank before unintentionally impaling him with a meat cleaver in a fall.

The second episode of the season shows just how much the Arconia means to Lester and how he got tangled up in Nicky and his schemes. Was the money good when he and Lorraine were building their lives? Sure, but it all took a toll on him, and he wanted out. Nicky wouldn't let Lester out of the deal, so the longtime doorman does what he has to do when the opportunity presents itself, even if it results in both their deaths.