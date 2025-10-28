Only Murders In The Building Season 6: The Identity Of The Next Victim Explained
Contains spoilers for "Only Murders in the Building" Season 5, Episode 10 — "The House Always..."
As is traditional for the show, the fifth season finale of "Only Murders in the Building" ended with the introduction of a new victim. Shockingly, said murdered person proves to be someone Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) know very well — Cinda Canning (Tina Fey), the inspiration for their own podcast and their on-again-off-again rival. This continues the show's Season 5 pattern of bringing back lots of familiar faces from previous outings.
Since we last saw her, Cinda has moved to England and launched a new true crime endeavor: "The Girl with the Curls." In it, she champions the cause of an unknown redhead who has run afoul of both the law and the British press after being accused of killing a minor member of the royal family. As the "Only Murders" trio emerge from the Arconia after listening to an episode of "The Girl with the Curls," they're alarmed to see a woman with red, curly hair collapsed and apparently dying outside the gates of their building. When fellow resident Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton) turns her over, they see to their shock that it's Cinda. Though she tries with all her might to enter the Arconia, Cinda stays on the ground, bleeding from the mouth, as sirens wail in the distance.
Cinda Canning caused major problems for the gang in Season 2
Cinda Canning has always loomed large in the lives of the "Only Murders" trio. Her podcast "All Is Not OK in Oklahoma" encourages the three of them to create their own exploration of the dark side of the Arconia. Unfortunately, their success inspires jealousy in Cinda — when they start to gain a following, she tells her assistant, Poppy White (Adina Verson), that she needs a newer, bigger crime to tackle.
During Season 2, Poppy takes this as a challenge and kills Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell). A long and twisted road ultimately leads to Poppy's confession, and the revelation that she is actually Becky Butler, subject of Cinda's podcast, was a big plot twist that no one saw coming back in 2022. Cinda faked Poppy/Becky's death to improve her hits and stay alive in the competitive true crime podcast world.
Amazingly, this doesn't plunge her into disgrace; by the time Season 3 rolls around, she approaches Mabel with a new job on her team. She claims she's into wellness, health and peace now, but admits to Mabel that it's all a lie. Mabel rejects the job offer, and that's the last fans have seen of Cinda — until her bloody Season 5 finale bow.