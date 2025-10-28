Only Murders In The Building Season 6: The Identity Of The Next Victim Explained

Contains spoilers for "Only Murders in the Building" Season 5, Episode 10 — "The House Always..."

As is traditional for the show, the fifth season finale of "Only Murders in the Building" ended with the introduction of a new victim. Shockingly, said murdered person proves to be someone Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) know very well — Cinda Canning (Tina Fey), the inspiration for their own podcast and their on-again-off-again rival. This continues the show's Season 5 pattern of bringing back lots of familiar faces from previous outings.

Since we last saw her, Cinda has moved to England and launched a new true crime endeavor: "The Girl with the Curls." In it, she champions the cause of an unknown redhead who has run afoul of both the law and the British press after being accused of killing a minor member of the royal family. As the "Only Murders" trio emerge from the Arconia after listening to an episode of "The Girl with the Curls," they're alarmed to see a woman with red, curly hair collapsed and apparently dying outside the gates of their building. When fellow resident Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton) turns her over, they see to their shock that it's Cinda. Though she tries with all her might to enter the Arconia, Cinda stays on the ground, bleeding from the mouth, as sirens wail in the distance.