The 10 Best Mafia & Gangster TV Shows Ranked

Since the late '90s and early 2000s, fictional stories about organized crime have been some of the most popular, intriguing, and enticing programs on television. Ever since David Chase reinvented the genre with "The Sopranos," there's been no shortage of savvy and merciless gangsters to choose from on the small screen. Why is that? Well, without getting into an elaborate study and thorough analysis of the human psyche, let's just say there's an inherent appeal and thrill in watching extended stories about dangerous, unpredictable, and violent figures who never stand down when it comes to achieving their goals.

Mafia-type crime syndicates have rules, structures, and a hierarchy unlike anything else, so they naturally pique the interest of the common person. We fear mobsters just as much as we're captivated by them because they follow a delicate and often arbitrary moral code that allows them to do abhorrent things that we would be incapable of executing. They're often extremely intelligent psychopaths with uncanny confidence and fierce determination, able to walk through hell if they need to and kill without hesitation in order to survive or conquer. They elicit respect and practice terror through intimidation and control, all for a luxurious life that's marred by the need to constantly look over one's shoulder.

Here, we gather 10 of the best and most engrossing mafia and gangster shows that television has to offer.