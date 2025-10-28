Who Killed Lester In Only Murders In The Building Season 5, Explained
Contains spoilers for "Only Murders in the Building" Season 5, Episode 10 — "The House Always..."
After once again nearly meeting their makers in the Arconia's auspicious climbs, "Only Murders in the Building" mavens Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) finally unmask the person who killed Lester the Doorman (Teddy Coluca) in the season finale, "The House Always...". It turns out the murderer was someone very high up the food chain – Mayor Beau Tillman (Keegan-Michael Key), Sofia's (Téa Leoni) secret lover and a long-time inside fixer for billionaires Bash Steed (Christoph Waltz), Camilla White (Renée Zellweger), and Jay Pflug (Logan Lerman).
While Beau is confronted by Sofia's husband, Nicky Caccimelio (Bobby Cannavale), over he and Sofia's affair, Lester accidentally bumps off Nicky. The act of actually committing murder himself proves to be one bridge too far for poor Lester. Before spilling everything he knows about the Arconia's basement's secret gambling den and his decades of dirty backend deals, Beau kills him out of desperation. Naturally, Charles, Mabel, and Oliver aren't going to stay silent about the death of their favorite doorman — but not if Tillman has anything to say about it.
Our trio can't get out of this predicament alone
Plans to demolish the Arconia move forward under Mayor Tillman's instructions. He has Charles, Mabel, and Oliver trapped in a secret room and hopes that they'll be killed when the building is wrecked. Fortunately, the trio have plenty of friends, and two of them, the robotically-inclined Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton) and Mabel's frenemy Althea (Beanie Feldstein), distract the authorities until the podcast crew can get free.
Mabel, Charles, and Oliver present their recording of the mayor's confession to the press, resulting in his arrest. Shortly after, Bash Steed steps forward with an admission of his own. It turns out that all three billionaires helped hide Nicky's body and clean up the crime scene, making them all accessories to his murder. They're hauled off to prison, and the Arconia is promptly saved.
A new day dawns on New York City, and with it, a fresh mystery involving Season 2's big foe Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) looms over the horizon. If the cameo-laden fifth season portends anything for Season 6, it looks like things are going to get even wilder for our favorite podcasters — and they might be headed abroad to solve their latest puzzle.