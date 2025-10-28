Who Killed Lester In Only Murders In The Building Season 5, Explained

Contains spoilers for "Only Murders in the Building" Season 5, Episode 10 — "The House Always..."

After once again nearly meeting their makers in the Arconia's auspicious climbs, "Only Murders in the Building" mavens Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) finally unmask the person who killed Lester the Doorman (Teddy Coluca) in the season finale, "The House Always...". It turns out the murderer was someone very high up the food chain – Mayor Beau Tillman (Keegan-Michael Key), Sofia's (Téa Leoni) secret lover and a long-time inside fixer for billionaires Bash Steed (Christoph Waltz), Camilla White (Renée Zellweger), and Jay Pflug (Logan Lerman).

While Beau is confronted by Sofia's husband, Nicky Caccimelio (Bobby Cannavale), over he and Sofia's affair, Lester accidentally bumps off Nicky. The act of actually committing murder himself proves to be one bridge too far for poor Lester. Before spilling everything he knows about the Arconia's basement's secret gambling den and his decades of dirty backend deals, Beau kills him out of desperation. Naturally, Charles, Mabel, and Oliver aren't going to stay silent about the death of their favorite doorman — but not if Tillman has anything to say about it.