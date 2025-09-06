Every Major Cameo In Only Murders In The Building

"Only Murders in the Building" was already a star-studded affair thanks to its stellar regular cast, but did you know that the show had over 42 cameos over the course of its five seasons to date? To learn more, watch the video above, which runs down all of the celebrity guests who have played themselves on the show as of this writing.

"Only Murders in the Building" carries quite a pedigree: its recurring actors include none other than Meryl Streep and Nathan Lane, so it's no wonder that the series manages to pull in the cream of the crop when it comes to one-shot guests. After all, who wouldn't want to work with Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short?

Among the many actors who have played themselves over the years is Sting, who lives briefly in the storied Arconia during Season 1 and becomes a suspect in the gang's first investigation. There's also tennis pro John McEnroe, who temporarily impedes Oliver Putnam (Short) on the sidewalk at an inconvenient moment in Season 4. They're just two of the celebs who have small roles or cameos throughout "Only Murders in the Building."