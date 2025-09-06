Every Major Cameo In Only Murders In The Building
"Only Murders in the Building" was already a star-studded affair thanks to its stellar regular cast, but did you know that the show had over 42 cameos over the course of its five seasons to date? To learn more, watch the video above, which runs down all of the celebrity guests who have played themselves on the show as of this writing.
"Only Murders in the Building" carries quite a pedigree: its recurring actors include none other than Meryl Streep and Nathan Lane, so it's no wonder that the series manages to pull in the cream of the crop when it comes to one-shot guests. After all, who wouldn't want to work with Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short?
Among the many actors who have played themselves over the years is Sting, who lives briefly in the storied Arconia during Season 1 and becomes a suspect in the gang's first investigation. There's also tennis pro John McEnroe, who temporarily impedes Oliver Putnam (Short) on the sidewalk at an inconvenient moment in Season 4. They're just two of the celebs who have small roles or cameos throughout "Only Murders in the Building."
Comics, directors, and actors all show up in the Arconia
When Sting moves out of the Arconia during Season 1, Amy Schumer moves in for Season 2. She confesses to Oliver, Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Charles (Steve Martin) that she's a huge fan of their podcast when they meet up. But she then confused fans by vanishing after a couple of appearences.
During Season 3, Oliver turns for advice to Mel Brooks, who reacts negatively when he learns that Matthew Broderick is being hired to replace Charles in Oliver's latest musical, "Death Rattle Dazzle." Ron Howard pops up in Season 4 to help out Oliver — they have such a close relationship that Oliver calls Howard "Ron-Ron." And yes, that was the real Scott Bakula who appeared during Season 4, dating Charles' ex, Joy (Andrea Martin).
Those guest shots aren't just confined to the present either — when Mabel remembers her late father during Season 2, he surfaces in the form of talk show host and actor Mark Conseulos. Want to know about the rest of the stars who have shown up on "Only Murders in the Building"? Click above and watch our complete deep dive into the subject.