A Hilarious Tim Burton Horror Comedy Is Leaving Netflix Very Soon

When ranking Tim Burton movies worst to best, the earlier half of his career dominates the best of the list, and vice versa. Suffice it to say, the filmmaker has struggled to maintain the quality of his glorious first 15 years of film. But Burton's reputation saw an upswing with the release of "Wednesday," returning the Barry Sonnenfeld-inspired Addams Family to prominence with his hit Netflix series. So when the long gestating "Beetlejuice" sequel was finally poised for release in 2024, with Burton at the helm, it came at a time when people were ready to be cautiously optimistic that he would manage to follow up on one of his biggest hits.

Sure enough, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" blew everyone away at the box office, even scoring a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Among Burton-directed movies, it is now second only to the massively successful "Alice in Wonderland" — at least in terms of domestic box office tallies.

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" managed to do the nearly impossible. Not only is it a "Beetlejuice" sequel that wasn't a total embarrassment — which was the best result that the most skeptical Burton fans were ready to settle for — but was actually hilarious. As we wind down Spooky Season 2025, it's the perfect time to check out "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" — especially since it is ready to leave Netflix on November 6.