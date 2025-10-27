Samuel L. Jackson And Pierce Brosnan's 2025 Western Movie Is Finding Fans On Hulu
Samuel L. Jackson and Pierce Brosnan have each appeared in their share of Westerns, from Quentin Tarantino's "The Hateful Eight" to the acclaimed AMC drama "The Son." In 2025, the pair teamed up for the first time in a gritty Western titled "The Unholy Trinity." Co-starring Tim Daly, newcomer Brandon Lessard, and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" alum Ethan Peck, the film was released to little fanfare in theaters, although it has since made a splash on Hulu, where it currently ranks among the streamer's ten-most watched U.S. movies (via FlixPatrol).
The Richard Gray directorial effort stars Lessard as Henry Broadway, whose father was executed for a crime he claims he didn't commit. Looking to clear his father's name and find the man who framed him, Henry finds himself allied with former slave-turned preacher St. Christopher (Jackson), once a cohort of his dad. However, the town's grizzled sheriff, Gabriel Dove (Brosnan), warns that seeking justice may be more trouble than it's worth.
Called a "bubbling pot boiler of a Western" by the Guardian, "Unholy Trinity" has everything a fan of the genre could ask for. A strong cast led by Brosnan and Jackson deliver dramatic performances amid a classic story of revenge and a personal quest for justice. With its arrival on Hulu, viewers looking for some lawless frontier action have another classic to add to the pantheon of great modern Westerns.
Brosnan and Jackson are the key to the film's success
"Unholy Trinity" director Richard Gray hasn't worked on many high-profile projects in his short career beforehand, nor had the privilege of directing such top-tier Hollywood talent. As a result, the filmmaker was grateful to have a cast headlined by a pair of Tinseltown favorites in Pierce Brosnan and Samuel L. Jackson. Not just because of their star power, but because of their incredible talent that kept the film together.
"Working with Pierce and Sam was a dream come true. I grew up watching these guys: they are legends. They elevate everybody," Gray said in an interview with Variety. "Sam plays a master manipulator and Pierce is a sheriff," Gray continued, before stressing the importance of both actors' ability to know when to keep things loose. "Both characters, they're so witty. When there's so much action and revenge going on, it's nice to have some levity."
As important as it was to have a cast of famous faces, Gray also recognized Brosnan and Jackson's ability to bring the right tone to every scene (although Brosnan's sense of humor didn't help him when he auditioned for Tim Burton's "Batman") ."When Sam came on board, it gave it more juice. He's magnificent. We came into it with mutual respect and then you can play. You certainly can't take yourself too seriously when you're in a movie like his. You need a lighter touch."