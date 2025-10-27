Samuel L. Jackson And Pierce Brosnan's 2025 Western Movie Is Finding Fans On Hulu

Samuel L. Jackson and Pierce Brosnan have each appeared in their share of Westerns, from Quentin Tarantino's "The Hateful Eight" to the acclaimed AMC drama "The Son." In 2025, the pair teamed up for the first time in a gritty Western titled "The Unholy Trinity." Co-starring Tim Daly, newcomer Brandon Lessard, and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" alum Ethan Peck, the film was released to little fanfare in theaters, although it has since made a splash on Hulu, where it currently ranks among the streamer's ten-most watched U.S. movies (via FlixPatrol).

The Richard Gray directorial effort stars Lessard as Henry Broadway, whose father was executed for a crime he claims he didn't commit. Looking to clear his father's name and find the man who framed him, Henry finds himself allied with former slave-turned preacher St. Christopher (Jackson), once a cohort of his dad. However, the town's grizzled sheriff, Gabriel Dove (Brosnan), warns that seeking justice may be more trouble than it's worth.

Called a "bubbling pot boiler of a Western" by the Guardian, "Unholy Trinity" has everything a fan of the genre could ask for. A strong cast led by Brosnan and Jackson deliver dramatic performances amid a classic story of revenge and a personal quest for justice. With its arrival on Hulu, viewers looking for some lawless frontier action have another classic to add to the pantheon of great modern Westerns.