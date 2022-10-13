Pierce Brosnan's Sense Of Humor Didn't Help Him When He Auditioned For Tim Burton's Batman

Fate played a significant role in the storied career of Pierce Brosnan. For instance, his artistic flair centered around painting rather than acting in his youth. "I left school at 16, 17, with nothing but a cardboard folder of drawings and paintings," Brosnan said in an interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." "Got a job in a little studio in Putney, South London, and I thought, 'I'm off to be an artist.'"

Had destiny not intervened, Brosnan might never have played the titular role on "Remington Steele," which helped him land the part of James Bond in "GoldenEye." "If it weren't for Cassie, I probably wouldn't have come to America," Brosnan explained how his first wife, Cassandra Harris, persuaded him to live in the United States, according to The Biography Channel. Following five successful seasons on "Remington Steele," and after the reign of Timothy Dalton's Bond, the painter-turned-actor took up the mantle of 007 in four installments of the spy franchise.

However, Brosnan's seemingly unlimited range enabled him to portray a number of meaningful characters in memorable projects, which included "The Ghost Writer," "Mamma Mia!" and "The Matador." Now, fate — Dr. Fate, if you will — knocks on the door of Brosnan's career again. Brosnan will be joining Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the comic book adaptation "Black Adam," but the former Bond could have been a superhero decades earlier. Did you know how Brosnan screwed up his audition to be the Batman?