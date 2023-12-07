Poor Things Review: Emma Stone Shines In A Feminist Take On Frankenstein

In the latest collaboration between director Yorgos Lanthimos and actor Emma Stone, the two reach a deeper and more fluid understanding of each other, proving themselves to be one of the most significant creative duos of 21st-century cinema. Stone turns in a fearless performance in "Poor Things," building from the ground up an eccentric feminist take on Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein." Existing in a heightened reality filled with expressionist production design and a grandiose sense of style, "Poor Things" is as much a visual feast as it is an intellectual one. Bolstered by a motley crew of supporting actors, each given the freedom to be as bizarre as possible, it's a cinematic delight that charms on all fronts.

Bella Baxter (Emma Stone) lives in a quiet, forbidding English manor, where she is kept in near-isolation by her guardian, the strange but brilliant Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). However, she is no ordinary gothic heroine. Bella is Godwin's creation (she calls him by the nickname "God"); he brought her to life and has been her parental figure and only companion. At the beginning of the film, she's struggling to master the basics of fine motor control and speech. But she learns rapidly, and the more information and life experience she acquires, the more she yearns to see the larger world.

While Bella becomes determined to have her own adventures on her own terms, she begins to realize that her desires are not necessarily aligned with polite society — and her innocent flouting of all restrictions is a thorn in the side of pretty much every man she encounters along the way. As she continually evolves, she grapples with what it means to be a human — more specifically, what it means to be a woman.