A Divisive 2025 Movie With Pedro Pascal Is Hitting HBO Max Very Soon

Pedro Pascal had a very good 2025. He got into superhero shape for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" and had a truncated but unforgettable appearance on "The Last of Us" Season 2. He also starred in not one, but two very divisive films with "Eddington," a satirical COVID-19 thriller, and "Materialists," a highbrow rom-com. You'll have your chance to check out the latter once it becomes available on HBO Max on November 7.

What could be so divisive about a romantic comedy? If you look on Rotten Tomatoes, it has a 78% rating from critics, which isn't too shabby. Looper's review of "Materialists" falls into the positive camp, praising Pascal's "ultra-charismatic performance as the seemingly perfect 'unicorn' of a boyfriend." However, those of you who are chronically online probably know all too well how social media responded to this film. X user @AlanaMediavilla posted, "I HATED this movie. Great actors and cinematography just to be met with god awful writing." @DEbanks fell into the same camp: "Get ready to see the worst acting of your life."

The film follows matchmaker Lucy (Dakota Johnson), who has trouble finding love of her own. She finds herself at a crossroads over whether to get back with her ex John (Chris Evans), who's perpetually broke and doesn't have much to offer outside of total devotion, and the charming and wealthy Harry (Pascal). Basically, if you want to see beautiful people doing and saying very sexy things, you know where to be on November 7.