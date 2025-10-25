A Divisive 2025 Movie With Pedro Pascal Is Hitting HBO Max Very Soon
Pedro Pascal had a very good 2025. He got into superhero shape for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" and had a truncated but unforgettable appearance on "The Last of Us" Season 2. He also starred in not one, but two very divisive films with "Eddington," a satirical COVID-19 thriller, and "Materialists," a highbrow rom-com. You'll have your chance to check out the latter once it becomes available on HBO Max on November 7.
What could be so divisive about a romantic comedy? If you look on Rotten Tomatoes, it has a 78% rating from critics, which isn't too shabby. Looper's review of "Materialists" falls into the positive camp, praising Pascal's "ultra-charismatic performance as the seemingly perfect 'unicorn' of a boyfriend." However, those of you who are chronically online probably know all too well how social media responded to this film. X user @AlanaMediavilla posted, "I HATED this movie. Great actors and cinematography just to be met with god awful writing." @DEbanks fell into the same camp: "Get ready to see the worst acting of your life."
The film follows matchmaker Lucy (Dakota Johnson), who has trouble finding love of her own. She finds herself at a crossroads over whether to get back with her ex John (Chris Evans), who's perpetually broke and doesn't have much to offer outside of total devotion, and the charming and wealthy Harry (Pascal). Basically, if you want to see beautiful people doing and saying very sexy things, you know where to be on November 7.
Materialists: Broke boy propaganda or fitting tribute to modern dating?
You're always going to find extreme movie opinions online, but "Materialists" in particular wasn't short on hot takes — especially the discourse where people thought "Materialists" was "broke boy propaganda" because Lucy (Dakota Johnson) has trouble deciding whether to date rich Harry or poor John. For many, the decision should have never been in doubt, but the movie seemingly making the case for giving broke guys a chance rubbed some the wrong way. When asked about this online commentary by Refinery29, writer-director Celine Song responded, "I find it very cruel to talk about John as a character who loves Lucy, and who is a beautiful character being played beautifully by Chris, to talk about him in such cruel terms as 'broke boy' or 'broke man.'"
Still, one's opinion of a movie shouldn't be dictated by random X accounts. "Materialists" has plenty of people singing its praises, including Stephanie Zacharek of Time magazine: "'Materialists' is more bittersweet than sweet," she wrote, "which is what makes it so wonderful, in a wistful, elusive way." Perhaps that's why there's such a vast disconnect: People may have gone into "Materialists" expecting a funny rom-com, and while it has plenty of amusing moments, it's far sadder and more introspective than many may be willing to give it credit for.
"Materialists" did cross a huge milestone at the box office, grossing over $100 million worldwide. It's a big feat for a romantic movie these days, but plenty of people still have yet to see it. You may hate it or love it, but you probably won't feel apathetic toward it.