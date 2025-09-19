A Chris Evans And Pedro Pascal Movie That American Audiences Ignored Hit A Major Box Office Milestone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Did you go and see "Materialists," the second movie from Academy Award-nominated writer and director Celine Song? Honestly, based on the movie's box office haul over the last few months, the answer is probably no. Even with that said, the A24 movie just achieved a surprising milestone at said box office, becoming the first independent movie of 2025 to make over $100 million at the worldwide box office.

With a combined haul of $36 million at the domestic box office and $64 million internationally, "Materialists" quite neatly cracked $100 million (according to the box office website The Numbers). With that said, $36 million at the domestic box office is sort of ... nothing to write home about, but apparently, international audiences were more interested in the film, which stars Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans, with Zoë Winters, Marin Ireland, and Louisa Jacobson in pivotal supporting roles.

This is Song's sophomore effort after her directorial debut in 2023, "Past Lives," which is still largely considered to be the better of the two films. In that movie, which picked up a writing nomination for Song, a best actress nod for her lead actress Greta Lee, and a best picture nomination, Lee's Nora Moon reconnects with a boy she once loved in her childhood in South Korea (Teo Yoo's Hae Sung). With Nora now in New York and married to fellow playwright Arthur Zaturansky (John Magaro), Nora must decide between her past and her future. Honestly? "Materialists" sticks to this same format, in a way. (Spoilers for "Materialists" follow — you've been warned!)