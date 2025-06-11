Materialists Review: A24's Love Triangle Movie Isn't The Rom-Com You'd Expect

Lucy's matchmaking emphasizes the same data points over and over again: height, weight, age, income, politics, taste, attractiveness, and general "value." When the bride at a wedding Lucy helped arrange has doubts on the big day, Lucy assures her not to worry about love and instead determine the "value" behind said marriage, even if the "value" is just to make her sister jealous. This mercenary economic perspective is a depressing one, and one challenged by both Harry's appeals to Lucy's "intangible" assets and by the fact she still thinks about John — who, to be clear, is still an extremely attractive man who'd rank high on most of her data points, but whose finances and living situation would seem disqualifying. The film's funniest satirical sequences showcase Lucy's interviews with clients of assorted levels of vapidity, which escalate in absurdity as Lucy grows to question what she's doing with her life.

Those familiar with Dakota Johnson only from the "Fifty Shades of Grey" movies and "Madame Web" often dismiss her as a "bad" actress, but that's not fair. Her performance in "Materialists" demonstrates that she's great in the right role. The same sense of detachment that becomes a joke when talking about spiders in the Amazon is perfectly applied when playing a character who's meant to be shallow and uncomfortable, and when Lucy gets overwhelmed with regret for her bad choices, that's when Johnson demonstrates her skill at depicting depression the way she's done in films like "Cha Cha Real Smooth" and "The Lost Daughter."

Pedro Pascal, having no such doubts to overcome from the mainstream audience, gives yet another ultra-charismatic performance as the seemingly perfect "unicorn" of a boyfriend. The movie takes its sweet time before showing any significant flaw or insecurity on Harry's part, and when it does make such a reveal, Celine Song's screenplay has already done the elegant work of setting up the moment so it's handled with thorough sensitivity. As for Chris Evans, it's great to see him doing more human-scale acting instead of more "Red One"-style franchise-bait, and the former Captain America imbues John with a strong likability, but the character never quite grows beyond mere archetype.