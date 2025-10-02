The Only Recap You Need Before Hazbin Hotel Season 2
Springing to life from the mind of the very popular internet content creator VivziePop, "Hazbin Hotel" is getting ready to debut its second season on Prime Video. Want a recap of everything that went down during Season 1? Click our video above, which will tell you everything you need to know about its wicked ways.
The first season of "Hazbin Hotel" was popular both with critics and with fans — Season 1 has garnered a 78% critical approval score and 86% approval from viewers on Rotten Tomatoes. IMDb fans like it too, giving it a 7.7 out of 10. VivziePop has always had a rock-solid fanbase from which to draw, resulting in a multi-season renewal. Hopefully, the audience will love the further antics of Charlie Morningstar (Erika Henningsen) and her crew, because they'll be getting two more seasons after this one. With so much success under its belt, what can "Hazbin Hotel" do next? Maybe wrap up some dangling plot threads left behind by the Season 1 finale.
Death and power dynamic shifts await Hazbin Hotel Season 2
The final episode of Season 1 of "Hazbin Hotel" sees Extermination Day dawn, which means a big battle between the demons and Heaven's angel squad. A couple of characters — Sir Pentious and Adam (both voiced by Alex Brightman) — are killed during the battle. The hotel is destroyed by Adam, but Charlie rebuilds it in a grander state, and prepares for its next step.
Even more interesting is the resurrection of Sir Pentious as an angel in Heaven. That means all of the sinners and demons can be redeemed and find Heaven, just as Charlie has long theorized. While Lute (Jessica Vosk) recruits Lilith, Charlie's mother, to enter Hell for the first time in seven years to bring down the demons, the Vees and Alastor (Amir Talai) also have plans to take Hell over. Charlie remains somewhat oblivious to that fact as the team celebrates their victory over Heaven.
This means that Season 2 — which has already seen online leaks — will be all about Charlie dealing with threats coming at her from every possible side. Will she be able to defeat the evils that surround her? What's Lilith doing in heaven? Those are just two of the biggest questions left unanswered by the end of Season 1 of "Hazbin Hotel." Find out what happens when the second season of "Hazbin Hotel" hits Prime Video on October 29, 2025. Need to know anything at all about the show before Season 2 starts? See our recap above.