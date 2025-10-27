Prue Leith Confirmed What Great British Bake Off Fans Suspect About Noel's Antics

Since 2010, "The Great British Bake Off" has been bringing viewers delectable desserts, kind yet fair judging, and groups of hopeful contestants that help the series succeed in its quest to create a show filled with feel-good vibes. Of course, none of this could be done without a variety of zany hosts, creating a line-up that's changed over time.

Comedian and actor Noel Fielding has been cracking jokes in the famous tent since 2017, often setting up jokes with Matt Lucas (before the "Doctor Who" star departed in 2023). While Noel comes off as an innocent bystander who slyly slides in jokes that make the audience pause and contestants laugh, judge Prue Leith has confirmed what fans of "The Great British Bake Off" have suspected about his antics.

Fielding enjoys setting up jokes with his co-host Alison Hammond, but he is also not afraid to hang out at the contestants' work stations. While some play along, other contestants look annoyed, and that annoyance may be real, according to Leith. She told Radio Times, "Sometimes the bakers long for them [Alison and Noel] to go away because they're against the clock and want to get on with it."

Fielding has been known to disrupt progress, even knocking over a contestant's bowl of caramel with a rolling pin during the Season 12 episode "Caramel Week." While he enjoys being at the center of the action, there is another aspect of "The Great British Bake Off" formula that Fielding also revels in.