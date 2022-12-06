Matt Lucas Is Leaving The Great British Baking Show

On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, British comedian Matt Lucas announced that he will be leaving his role as co-host of "The Great British Baking Show" (which is called "The Great British Bake Off" in the UK). This means that the show's 13th season, which concluded on November 15, is Lucas' last. Lucas joined the show in 2020 for Season 11, replacing Sandi Toksvig.

"Farewell 'Bake Off!'" Lucas Tweeted. "It's been a delicious experience and I can't imagine a more fun way to spend my summers, but it's become clear to me that I can't present both 'Fantasy Football League' and 'Bake Off' alongside all my other projects. So, after three [seasons] and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else."

Lucas continued by showing his appreciation for his now-former coworkers. "I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to [co-host Noel Fielding], Paul, Dame Prue, the crew and, of course, the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent. I wish whoever takes over all the very best and I can't wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won!"

BBC Studios and Love Productions haven't yet announced who will be replacing Lucas as co-host. While some fans are no doubt disappointed to see Lucas go, others are definitely relieved.