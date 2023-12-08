Why Did Mary Berry Leave The Great British Baking Show?

Compared to high-octane, bitterly competitive reality TV shows, "The Great British Baking Show" (or "The Great British Bake Off" in its native Britain) is a balm. The baking tent is warm and inviting, there's no massive cash incentive (a humble cake stand is the only prize), and nary a competitor is "not here to make friends," to use reality TV parlance.

Perhaps no individual is more responsible for establishing the show's light and sweet tone than Mary Berry. Alongside bread aficionado Paul Hollywood, Berry joined as the competition's judge upon its premiere in 2010. However, ahead of Season 8 in 2017, Berry exited "The Great British Baking Show" and was replaced by Prue Leith. That year, the show moved from its original home on the BBC to Channel 4. As it turned out, Berry didn't return out of loyalty to the original network.

"It was suggested what would happen if I did go to Channel 4; what I would get, the advantages," Berry told RadioTimes. "But I didn't ever have a meeting with them. I'd made up my mind. To me it's an honour to be on the BBC. I was brought up on it."