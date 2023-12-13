The Great British Baking Show's Prue Leith Ghostwrote Recipes For A Royal

Before she replaced Mary Berry as a judge on "The Great British Baking Show," Prue Leith had a storied (and wide-ranging) culinary career, making a name for herself as a caterer before opening her first restaurant, Leith's, in 1969.

Leith is also the writer of several cookbooks and novels and worked as a food columnist for publications like the Daily Mail, the Guardian, and the Daily Mirror. In a 2018 interview with Cotswold Life (via Bustle), Leith revealed that she also ghostwrote a food column for Lady Elizabeth Anson (who passed away at 79 years old in November 2020), a cousin of Queen Elizabeth II. According to Anson's obituary, she was the royal family's official party planner for over 60 years.

Anson's food column was published in the Daily Mail. According to Leith, Anson told her editor at the newspaper, "'First of all, I can't write; secondly, I can't cook. But I know a woman who can.'" That woman turned out to be an at the time 21-year-old Prue Leith.

"So I said, 'Look, I will ghost her but only on condition that I can do her column one week, and the next I'll write a column under my own name,'" Leith explained to Cotswold Life. "The editor bought this, and the idea was that I would give all the posh recipes to Lady Elizabeth, while I did the everyday mince and tatties and bread and marmalade."