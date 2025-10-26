Robert Pattinson Outsmarted An Obsessed Stalker In A Surprising Way

Back in 2009, Robert Pattinson was one of the biggest heartthrobs on the face of the planet — and unfortunately, it's unsurprising that he attracted some very, very passionate fans after his leading performance as Edward Cullen in the 2008 supernatural young adult romance "Twilight." In an interview that year with the now-defunct Créme Magazine (reported by England's Press Association and subsequently by Today), Pattinson revealed that, while he was working on a project, he ended up giving in to a fan's demands ... sort of.

"I had a stalker while filming a movie in Spain last year," Pattinson recalled. "She stood outside of my apartment every day for weeks — all day every day. I was so bored and lonely that I went out and had dinner with her." Okay, this sounds like it was probably pretty wonderful for the fan, so how exactly did Pattinson end up convincing her to stop being interested in him at all? Apparently, it was simple: "I just complained about everything in my life and she never came back," Pattinson continued. "People get bored of me in, like, two minutes."

It seems important to note that, as of this writing, Pattinson has been in a relationship with actress and musician Suki Waterhouse since 2018; they confirmed their engagement in 2023, and in the spring of 2024, the two welcomed a daughter, which is to say that not all people get bored of him "in, like, two minutes." Still, this is a pretty insane and funny way to handle a stalker who's doing an objectively invasive thing (standing outside of your home at all hours), and to be fair to Pattinson, the mania over "Twilight" was intense.