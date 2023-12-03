Robert Pattinson Wasn't Hot Enough For Twilight, According To Studio Execs

Before Robert Pattinson dumped a bunch of body glitter on himself to play Edward Cullen, his other major role was as Cedric Diggory, the seemingly flawless and incredibly good-looking Hufflepuff student who faces off against Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) in a multi-school tournament. Despite this, director Catherine Hardwicke just revealed that studio executives thought he wasn't quite pretty enough to play Edward in the first place.

On the "Watchalong" podcast (a spinoff of "Happy Sad Confused"), Hardwicke revealed that he looked kind of weird when he first read with eventual co-star Kristen Stewart for the role of the super-old vampire who falls in love with a teenage girl. "When he came over to my house, he had black bangs, hair with dyed black bangs. He was kind of out of shape 'cause he was hanging out at the pub all the time and stuff," Hardwicke said. "After we did the fun auditions [with Kristen] at my house for a couple hours ... The next morning, I looked at all the footage I shot and had recorded, and I thought, it works not just in person but it works on screen. I had to be sure 'cause in person, I got carried away, but you have to be sure: Does it really translate [to the screen]?"

So did it translate for Summit Entertainment? Apparently not, as they told Hardwicke.