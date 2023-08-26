Harry Potter: Why Robert Pattinson Once Said He Hates Cedric Diggory

Robert Pattinson has never been shy when it comes to his feelings on specific projects — or anything, really. Remember when he made terrifying microwave pasta and admitted to not working out before "The Batman" in that infamous GQ profile? This explains why he was so open regarding his feelings about his minor but vital "Harry Potter," Triwizard Tournament player and Hufflepuff champion Cedric Diggory.

According to author Virginia Blackburn, who wrote, "Robert Pattinson: An Unauthorized Biography," Pattinson has characteristically strong feelings about Cedric. "I hate him," Pattinson apparently said. "I used to hate everybody like Cedric at my school. I was never a leader and the idea of my being made head boy would have been a complete joke. I wasn't involved in much at school, and I was never picked for any of the teams."

"This is quite difficult," Pattinson concluded. "In the book, and also in my [character's] first introduction in the script, it's like, 'an absurdly handsome 17-year old,' and it kind of puts you off a little bit, when you're trying to act, and you're [also] trying to get good angles to look good-looking and stuff. It's really stupid; you'd think I'm really egotistical. But I think that's the most daunting part about it – it's much scarier than meeting Lord Voldemort."