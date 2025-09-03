The Only Recap You Need Before Gen V Season 2

The bell's about to ring, students. A new season of "Gen V" is just around the corner, and if you need a refresher before it arrives, we've got you covered — Looper's recap video will bring you up to speed on all things "Gen V" so you can go into Season 2 ready for action.

The first season of "Gen V" established what life is like at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, which helps young Supes hone and control their powers. For the students, it's all about climbing the university's ranking system: The top achievers will be offered the chance to join Vought International and become one of The Seven, the corporation's powerful (and secretly depraved) superteam. Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) is the show's protagonist, and she has the ability to manipulate blood, a power she can weaponize in gruesome fashion. Though Marie's initially determined to join The Seven, she soon learns that something sinister is afoot.

The first season did very well on the streaming charts: It debuted on September 29, 2023, and by the time the finale aired on November 3, it was the second-most streamed television show on any platform. "Gen V" also did well on Rotten Tomatoes, ultimately earning a near-perfect Certified Fresh score of 97%. But where does the spin-off go from here? Well, Season 2 will apparently pick up more or less where "Gen V" Season 1 ended — and there's a lot to be excited about for fans of "The Boys."