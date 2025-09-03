The Only Recap You Need Before Gen V Season 2
The bell's about to ring, students. A new season of "Gen V" is just around the corner, and if you need a refresher before it arrives, we've got you covered — Looper's recap video will bring you up to speed on all things "Gen V" so you can go into Season 2 ready for action.
The first season of "Gen V" established what life is like at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, which helps young Supes hone and control their powers. For the students, it's all about climbing the university's ranking system: The top achievers will be offered the chance to join Vought International and become one of The Seven, the corporation's powerful (and secretly depraved) superteam. Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) is the show's protagonist, and she has the ability to manipulate blood, a power she can weaponize in gruesome fashion. Though Marie's initially determined to join The Seven, she soon learns that something sinister is afoot.
The first season did very well on the streaming charts: It debuted on September 29, 2023, and by the time the finale aired on November 3, it was the second-most streamed television show on any platform. "Gen V" also did well on Rotten Tomatoes, ultimately earning a near-perfect Certified Fresh score of 97%. But where does the spin-off go from here? Well, Season 2 will apparently pick up more or less where "Gen V" Season 1 ended — and there's a lot to be excited about for fans of "The Boys."
Gen V Season 2 brings the show right into the world of The Boys
When we last saw Marie, she was being held in a secure hospital with Jordan (Derek Luh/London Thor), Emma (Lizze Broadway), and Andre (Chance Perdomo) nearby. They've been blamed for the actions of Sam (Asa Germann) and Cate (Maddie Phillips), who freed the Supes being experimented on in the woods and tried to kill every non-Supe on campus. Marie attempted to stop them, but Homelander (Antony Starr) arrived and used his heat vision on her, accusing her of turning on her own kind. The press ultimately spins Cate and Sam as the heroes, but Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) is on the case — he's shown looking into the mystery of the woods in a mid-credits scene.
"Gen V" Season 2 trailers have revealed that the sophomore outing will see Marie and her friends returning to Godolkin. There's a new dean who they recognize from their ordeal, and his plan is to train the students as if they were soldiers, eager to adhere to Homelander's plans for a Supe-first society. There will be plenty of crossover with "The Boys" – it's Starlight (Erin Moriarty) who convinces the on-the-run Marie to return to school so she can gather intel, and the now-famous Cate and Sam have Frenchie (Tomer Capone) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) as hostages.
New cast members for Season 2 include Keeya King, Stephen Kalyn, Julia Knope, Stacey McGunnigle, Tait Fletcher, Wyatt Dorion, Hamish Linklater, and Georgie Murphy. The part of Andre (formerly belonging to the late Chance Perdomo, who sadly passed away in a motorcycle accident in 2024), was not recast. The creators worked Season 2 around his untimely death and it's going to be "a tribute to Chance Perdomo," Sean Patrick Thomas, who plays Andre's father Polarity, told TVLine, adding, "Hopefully, we do him justice."
If you want to brush up on your "Gen V" knowledge before Season 2 debuts on Prime Video on September 17, make sure to check out our video above.