Tragic Details About King Of Queens Star Leah Remini

Like many, Leah Remini grew up in a complicated family: Her biological parents were divorced when she was very young, and it was her stepfather whom she was closer with for years. Despite her stepfather also abandoning the family, Remini admits that she never felt any real resentment for the only dad she ever really knew. That can't be said, however, for her biological father, George Remini, who she alleges subjected her and her siblings to years of abuse before her parents divorced. When he died in 2019, Remini acknowledged their difficult relationship — and the many years they were estranged, right up until his passing.

"Regardless of his neglect and abuse, I had hoped to one day have some closure," she said in a social media post shared by People. "I hoped for him to acknowledge who he had been and what he had done to us as his children. That alone would have been healing in its own way. We never got that, yet I can't help but grieve." Demonstrating the depths of the pair's estrangement, Remini says that when her father passed, she received the news only from a third party who sent her sister condolences.

"We weren't aware that he had been sick leading up to his death," Remini admitted. "A funeral came and went, and none of us knew anything about it." Sadly, Remini says, her father was never able to seek redemption or forgiveness, though the actress herself has no regrets: "I always forgave him with a daughter's painfully endless love and hope."

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.