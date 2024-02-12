Why Wicked's Wizard Of Oz Looks So Familiar
The first trailer for "Wicked" is an enchanting experience that takes viewers back to one of pop culture's most magical kingdoms. The film tells the story of Elphaba and Glinda, otherwise known as Wicked Witch of the West and Good Witch in "The Wizard of Oz," as they set out to expose corruption after one of them is wrongfully framed. The ensemble for the upcoming adaptation of the hit novel-turned-musical includes Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, and other notable names, but who's been tasked with playing the iconic Wizard?
The Jon M. Chu-directed blockbuster has cast a beloved Hollywood veteran in the role, and one who is bound to excite people. The actor in question is Jeff Goldblum, the Pittsburgh-born cult hero who's dazzled film and television viewers with performances for decades. The screen icon has appeared in some of the most iconic movies to come out of the Hollywood system, and he'll be a familiar face to many fans. With that in mind, here are some of Jeff Goldblum's most popular projects.
The Fly (1986)
Jeff Goldblum's career started in 1974, but this body horror movie from director David Cronenberg really put him on the map, ultimately leading him on the path to becoming a household name. "The Fly," which was released in 1986, is widely regarded as a classic in horror circles, and Goldblum's performance as the doomed scientist Seth Brundle is part of its appeal.
A remake of the 1958 of the same name, the movie sees Goldblum's character transform into a human/insect hybrid after an experiment goes awry. However, he also has a romance with Veronica (Geena Davis), making the film equal parts love story and goopy nightmare. This may be why the film continues to stand the test of time, and it's a movie that Goldblum is proud of. While speaking to GQ in December 2021, he revealed that he was initially drawn to the script and the opportunity to sink his teeth into a juicy role. "It was wonderful, what a part. Very chewy and delicious," he said. "I was very excited right away."
Jurassic Park (1993)
Describing Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" as a bona fide game-changer isn't hyperbolic. The blockbuster, which tells the story of dinosaurs running amok in the titular park, pioneered CGI technologies that are still being used today, and its legacy can't be understated. The movie also spawned a hit franchise that's lasted, and Goldblum has been there from the beginning.
In "Jurassic Park," Goldblum plays Dr. Ian Malcolm, a mathematics whiz who's part of the team of scientists who must survive the chaos. However, while seeing Malcolm take the fight to deadly creatures is fun and all, "Jurassic Park" also immortalized the actor as a sex symbol due to a scene in which his character seductively poses with his chest exposed — a moment so iconic that it became a meme and received its own Funko Pop.
Goldblum has also remained part of the "Jurassic Park" franchise throughout the years, appearing in four movies. That said, the first one is arguably the one he's most remembered for due to his shirtless escapades.
Independence Day (1996)
Roland Emmerich's "Independence Day" is synonymous with turning Will Smith into a Hollywood leading man following a successful career on television as the star of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." In this opus, he plays Captain Steven Hiller, a pilot who must protect America from a hostile alien invasion, allowing him to slap the otherworldly visitors. Cue plenty of destruction, explosions, and everything else one expects to see in a '90s blockbuster.
Jeff Goldblum, meanwhile, plays David Levinson, a technology genius whose brain complements Hiller's physicality. Of course, that doesn't mean he misses out on the high-octane fun, as he gets to walk away from explosions while smoking cigars. In the aforementioned interview with GQ, Goldblum said that he isn't a fan of smoking, and shooting this scene made him feel woozy.
"Independence Day" grossed over $800 million at the global box office, giving Goldblum another hit on his resume. He also reprised the role of Levinson in the 2016 sequel "Independence Day: Resurgence," which was less successful.
Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
Jeff Goldblum's quirky sensibilities make him a perfect fit for Taika Waititi projects, which is evident in Marvel's "Thor: Ragnarok." The comedic space opera sees the actor portray The Grandmaster, a role he felt suited to play due to sharing a similar vision to that of the film's director. In a 2017 interview with Entertainment Weekly, he described the shoot as a creatively fulfilling experience and lots of fun.
"Taika and I work in a not dissimilar way. We're nothing if not conscientious and Johnny-on-the-spot with all of our research and ideas, but then we're willing to throw it all away and just fool around and find something playful and find something that tickles us and see where the chips fall, and that's where we go."
Goldblum has remained with the Marvel family since "Thor: Ragnarok," too, as he lent his voice talents to two episodes of "What If...?" Meanwhile, he can also be found in a deleted scene for "Thor: Love and Thunder," but many people probably wish he had a bigger role in that one.