Shelby Oaks Review: Chris Stuckmann's Horror Mystery Slowly Falls Apart

"Shelby Oaks" is the professional feature debut of YouTube-based film critic Chris Stuckmann. Film critics making movies of their own can go any number of ways. The best case scenario gives you Francois Truffaut, Jean-Luc Godard, and the rest of the "Cahiers du Cinema" team leading the French New Wave; the worst case scenario gives you the Nostalgia Critic's anniversary movies; and the weirdest case scenario gives you Roger Ebert writing the screenplay for "Beyond the Valley of the Dolls" and other X-rated exploitation films for Russ Meyer.

Stuckmann raised $1.4 million on Kickstarter for this horror film, and his work ethic impressed Mike Flanagan, director of many memorable horror films and series, to the point where Flanagan joined the project as an executive producer. Neon picked up the film ahead of its world premiere at the 2024 Fantasia Film Festival; after the premiere, the studio funded reshoots to add more violent scenes that couldn't have been filmed under the original production constraints. Stuckmann may very well have a good future ahead of him as a director, which is a polite way of saying he's not quite there yet with his first feature.

Viewed as an expensive student film, "Shelby Oaks" might get a passing grade. It's professionally made and occasionally impressive, particularly in its first 20 minutes where it sticks to a mockumentary/found footage format. As its clichéd and underwritten story progresses, however, it goes from mildly interesting to underwhelming to actively bad in the end. By the standards of a major release in competition for Halloween season screens with some of the best horror movies of 2025, it's a failure.