Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2: The Bob Broder Tribute Explained

At the end of the first episode of "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Season 2, the Chuck Lorre Production's title card was taken up by a surprising tribute. The image featured a picture of an older man with a golden Labrador Retriever in his lap. To the right, the card reads: "Bob Broder: July 23, 1940 – September 23, 2025. For twenty-five years, his presence guaranteed there was at least one grown-up in the room."

So who's Bob Broder? He founded The Broder Kurland Agency, a literary and talent service that branched out into television packaging. He worked with Lorre as part of Chuck Lorre Productions, one of the companies behind "The Big Bag Theory" franchise, for 13 years, eventually becoming its executive in charge of business operations. He passed away of cancer on September 23, 2025.

Along with helping launch sitcoms like "The Big Bang Theory" and "The Kominsky Method," Broder was also involved in the packaging and selling of multiple hit shows. Most notably, he is responsible for bringing "Cheers" to life, representing the show's creators to help get it on NBC. Broder became so synonymous with the success of "Cheers," that he actually plays a crucial role in the show's final minutes.