Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2: The Bob Broder Tribute Explained
Contains spoilers for "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Season 2, Episode 1 — "A Tie Breaker and a Huge Mistake"
At the end of the first episode of "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Season 2, the Chuck Lorre Production's title card was taken up by a surprising tribute. The image featured a picture of an older man with a golden Labrador Retriever in his lap. To the right, the card reads: "Bob Broder: July 23, 1940 – September 23, 2025. For twenty-five years, his presence guaranteed there was at least one grown-up in the room."
So who's Bob Broder? He founded The Broder Kurland Agency, a literary and talent service that branched out into television packaging. He worked with Lorre as part of Chuck Lorre Productions, one of the companies behind "The Big Bag Theory" franchise, for 13 years, eventually becoming its executive in charge of business operations. He passed away of cancer on September 23, 2025.
Along with helping launch sitcoms like "The Big Bang Theory" and "The Kominsky Method," Broder was also involved in the packaging and selling of multiple hit shows. Most notably, he is responsible for bringing "Cheers" to life, representing the show's creators to help get it on NBC. Broder became so synonymous with the success of "Cheers," that he actually plays a crucial role in the show's final minutes.
Bob Broder is the man who knocks on Cheers' door in the series finale
The "Cheers" series finale features a memorable moment where Sam Malone (Ted Danson) tells a man knocking on the bar's front door that the establishment is closed. This scene wouldn't have been possible without Bob Broder, not only because he helped get the series green-lit to begin with, but the executive himself is actually the mysterious figure knocking on the door. Even while partnered with Chuck Lorre, he continued to represent James Burrows, a longtime director and co-producer of "Cheers," as well as countless other major sitcoms including "Will & Grace" and "Cheers" spinoff "Frasier."
Broder went on to help put together "Two and a Half Men," "Mike and Molly," and "The Big Bang Theory" for Lorre's production company. Up until the end of his life, Broder was a welcome presence on the set of Lorre's shows. He will be missed — not only by those he knew at CBS but by the entire television industry.