One Georgie And Mandy Season 2 Line Hints At How Many Seasons The Series Could Run

Contains spoilers for "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Season 2, Episode 1 — "A Tie Breaker and a Huge Mistake"

It's a throwaway line that wouldn't garner much attention otherwise, but thanks to comments from "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" co-creator Steve Holland, something Georgie (Montana Jordan) said during "A Tie Breaker and a Huge Mistake" might have a big impact on the show at large.

When asked by TVLine if Georgie (Montana Jordan) telling Reuben (Jessie Prez) that he has a plan in mind for expanding McAllister Auto & Tire across five years means that the show itself might run five years, Holland responded, "In a very casual way, yeah. It's a fun nod. We'd love to still be around five or six years from now — or longer — telling this story. We know a few points we have to hit along the way, but we don't have a strict timeline. Eventually Georgie becomes a success and Dr. Tire comes into existence, but we don't know exactly when, which gives us plenty of leeway for stories in between."

That sounds like a maybe, which definitely means that simple line might shape the whole future of the sitcom. But fans of "The Big Bang Theory" already know where Georgie is going — and how complicated his life is.