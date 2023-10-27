Cheers: How Many Episodes Are There In Total?

In the annals of sitcom history, "Cheers" stands as one of the few series beloved by almost everyone who's ever watched it. Set largely in the titular Boston, Massachusetts pub, "Cheers" followed the mostly comical adventures of bar owner and series mainstay Sam Malone (Ted Danson) and the colorful cast of patrons and co-workers who frequent the cozy establishment. And almost from the moment "Cheers" made its NBC debut in 1982, it was clear its actors, writers, and creatives were working on a different level than many of their network competitors, crafting a series that packed as much heart into its half-hour run time as it did laughs.

Incredibly, they'd continue to do so for the bulk of the show's primetime tenure, with "Cheers" airing 11 full seasons of barstool hijinks between 1982 and 1993. Over that span, the series sent a whopping 271 episodes over the airwaves. And in all honesty, "Cheers" could have produced even more episodes than that, as the show was still riding relatively high both creatively and in the ratings when the bar closed its doors for the last time in its heartfelt series finale.

There is, of course, something to be said for closing a show out before things go south on the quality control front. And with "Cheers" making its last call prior to such a decline, its legacy as one of television's all-time best sitcoms remains very much in tact.