Cheers: How Many Episodes Are There In Total?
In the annals of sitcom history, "Cheers" stands as one of the few series beloved by almost everyone who's ever watched it. Set largely in the titular Boston, Massachusetts pub, "Cheers" followed the mostly comical adventures of bar owner and series mainstay Sam Malone (Ted Danson) and the colorful cast of patrons and co-workers who frequent the cozy establishment. And almost from the moment "Cheers" made its NBC debut in 1982, it was clear its actors, writers, and creatives were working on a different level than many of their network competitors, crafting a series that packed as much heart into its half-hour run time as it did laughs.
Incredibly, they'd continue to do so for the bulk of the show's primetime tenure, with "Cheers" airing 11 full seasons of barstool hijinks between 1982 and 1993. Over that span, the series sent a whopping 271 episodes over the airwaves. And in all honesty, "Cheers" could have produced even more episodes than that, as the show was still riding relatively high both creatively and in the ratings when the bar closed its doors for the last time in its heartfelt series finale.
There is, of course, something to be said for closing a show out before things go south on the quality control front. And with "Cheers" making its last call prior to such a decline, its legacy as one of television's all-time best sitcoms remains very much in tact.
Here's where you can watch every episode of Cheers
The small screen legacy of "Cheers" has only grown in the three decades since it ended as sitcom fans continue to discover — or re-discover — its boundless charms in the streaming realm. If you're looking to join them, you'll be happy to know that you've now got ample opportunity to stream "Cheers" on several platforms.
You'll want to do a little bit of research before you set off on your bar room binge, however, because not all of those platforms allow access to every season of "Cheers." For instance, the first four seasons are now streaming on Hulu, but later seasons are not. Ditto for Prime Video, which grants access to Season 1 as part of your subscription but caps your access to that lone season. At this time, Paramount+ is the lone streaming service where you can watch all 11 seasons of "Cheers," so if you're hot to do so, you'll need to subscribe to that platform.
There are other options if you're not currently subscribed to Paramount+ and aren't looking to add the sub anytime soon. Fans can buy or rent individual episodes and full seasons of "Cheers" through video-on-demand platforms, including AppleTV, Vudu, Amazon, and Google Play. But with single episodes starting at $1.99 apiece and seasons going for as much as $20 each, that prospect will get pricey fast. As it is, you could probably save a few bucks by buying physical copies of every season of "Cheers," with deluxe DVD packages currently being sold on Amazon and elsewhere.