How To Watch The Rambo Movies In Order

Kickstarting the franchise, "First Blood" is easily the best part of the overall John Rambo story. Not only is it an entirely self-contained film, but that's how David Morrell wrote the novel as well: A one-and-done action thriller. Sylvester Stallone shines here in a way he never could as Rocky Balboa, pulling the audience down with him as Rambo struggles with his time overseas upon wandering through a small Washington town that wants nothing to do with him. After a physical altercation and abuse at the hands of local law enforcement turns ugly, Rambo takes matters into his own hands, secluding himself in the mountains while preparing for a new war. "They drew first blood, not me," he cries, and we can't help but feel for him.

In preparation for "First Blood," Stallone interviewed 20 different veterans to nail each scene. With how politically charged this action thriller was back in its still-fresh era, he wanted to make sure he got everything right. To this day, there isn't another action flick quite like it. The paranoia of post-Vietnam War America is on full display here as Rambo struggles with his own sanity while trying to defend himself from others who see him as a threat, happy to mark him with their merciless, uncaring judgment. Alongside Stallone, Brian Dennehy plays the memorable Sheriff Will Teasle, and Richard Crenna makes his first of three appearances in the franchise as Rambo's mentor and former commanding officer, Colonel Samuel Trautman.

With "First Blood," the "Rambo" franchise kicks off with one of the biggest bangs an action series could begin with. It's unsettling, entertaining, and thought-provoking all at the same time, reminding us why Rambo so quickly became known not just nationwide but around the world as well. Long before there was Keanu Reeves as John Wick, there was Stallone as John Rambo.