Sylvester Stallone Interviewed 20 Veterans To Nail A First Blood Scene's Accuracy

There are many memorable moments in the critically acclaimed 1982 feature "Rambo: First Blood," and many fans of the action-packed saga's first chapter may not realize what lengths co-writer and star Sylvester Stallone went to in order to ensure the film's overall message was heard loud and clear.

Out of all the movies Stallone has starred in throughout his career, there is no denying that the talented actor has played a few characters that he has shown tremendous dedication to, especially John Rambo. The actor has played the role in five pulse-pounding feature films, and a lot of credit for the franchise's success can arguably be given to the first entry. "First Blood" solidified Rambo's franchise potential with plenty of action-packed sequences and, at the same time, told a gripping story about a war-torn veteran dealing with the horrors of his time overseas and the prejudice of citizens whose rights he was only trying to protect. The exhilarating affair culminates when Stallone's character breaks down, and his brilliant, eye-opening monologue lays out a powerful glimpse into the horrors of war and the aftermath of dealing with that trauma.

There is no denying that "First Blood" is a film fans of Stallone hold in high regard, but many of them might not know that in order to get a crucial scene as authentic as possible, the Golden Globe winner made sure to talk to the brave individuals who served their country.