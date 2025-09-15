12 Best Movies Like Weapons

"Weapons" isn't just one of the best horror movies that released in 2025; it's also one of the best movies of the year without question. Written and directed by "Whitest Kids U Know" sketch comedian turned horror auteur Zach Cregger, the film has a simple premise. At 2:17 in the morning on one random day, 17 children leave their beds, run out of their homes, and vanish; what's even stranger in this situation is that all of the children were in the same third-grade class taught by Justine Gandy (Julia Garner) except for the one "survivor," Alex Lily (Cary Christopher). With a supporting cast that includes Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich, Benedict Wong, and Austin Abrams, "Weapons" will take you to places you'd never expect.

We won't directly spoil the incredible mystery of "Weapons" here — though, suffice to say, it has a lot to do with a mysterious and incredibly unsettling character played by Amy Madigan — but if you loved Cregger's sophomore film, what should you watch next? It's an interesting query for a number of reasons. First of all, "Weapons" definitely has a few jump scares, but it's more of a thriller than a traditional horror flick, and its climax switches genres to become a flat-out comedy. Second of all, there's magic in "Weapons," but the story is told well enough that you can suspend your disbelief. Third of all, "Weapons" is deeply satisfying and fun, which isn't true of every horror movie. From Cregger's directorial debut to a movie whose title is a small "Weapons" spoiler, here's what you should watch if you like "Weapons." Light spoilers follow for all movies, including "Weapons!"