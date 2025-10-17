Black Phone 2 Review: The Scariest Dreamscape Since Nightmare On Elm Street

The terrifying first "Black Phone" movie, based on a short story by Joe Hill, made a rising star out of Mason Thames and established Ethan Hawke as an unlikely but undeniably compelling horror villain, complete with his own iconic mask. Its success made it more or less inevitable that a sequel would be generated, even if there wasn't an obvious angle for a follow-up. "Black Phone 2" largely justifies its own existence, though it's a bit of a mixed bag. It's incredibly well crafted, even as it wears its influences on its sleeve, and it does a solid job of expanding its lore outward while developing its legacy characters (two essential tasks of any burgeoning horror franchise). But it also has some of the most hackneyed dialogue we've ever heard, causing "Black Phone 2" to vacillate between genuine highs when the visuals take precedence and some truly embarrassing lows.

"Black Phone 2" takes place four years after the events of the first film. Finney (Thames) is now a perpetually angry 17 year old haunted by the trauma of his experiences with the Grabber (Hawke). Now, the focus is on his younger sister Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), who has begun to experience psychic dreams for the first time since her brother's kidnapping. She sees boys in a frozen pool, using their fingernails to carve out letters, and then begins sleepwalking through her home. After receiving a mystical dream phone call from her dead mother, she becomes convinced that she needs to go to a Christian camp up in the mountains to investigate the decades-old disappearance of the very boys she's been seeing in her dreams. And Finney, reluctantly, is along for the ride. But as they soon discover, the dead are not resting peacefully, and old foes threaten to ensnare both Finney and Gwen.