How Fire Country's Season 4 Premiere Explained Gabriela's Departure

Contains spoilers for "Fire Country" Season 4, Episode 1 — "Goodbye For Now"

Gabriela Perez (Stephanie Arcila) has had a long, tortured history on "Fire Country," with the character nearly being ruined by her Season 3 arc. But her exit in "Goodbye for Now" is rather short and sweet. After nursing Bode Leone (Max Thieriot) through the death of his father, Vince (Billy Burke), she explains to Bode that she's leaving town to become a recruiter for the fire department. That's one loss too many for Bode. They agree to say "goodbye for now," to paraphrase Bode — then he goes into his locker to retrieve that ominous bag of blue pills.

While Gabriela is out of the show for now — and Stephanie Arcila is departing the series — it looks like she's going to stick around in Bode's heart for awhile. "It really was a love letter to Gabriela and to Bode," showrunner and executive producer Tia Napolitano told Deadline. "We just wanted to enjoy them a little bit before we said the name of the episode, 'Goodbye for Now.' It's not goodbye forever for Gabriela." While some fans definitely have mixed feelings about Gabriela, it seems that Bode knows how he feels about her. Audiences can anticipate seeing more of their romance, even with Audrey (Leven Rambin) comforting Bode in Gabriela's absence.