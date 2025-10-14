Why Stephanie Arcila's Gabriela Perez Left Fire Country

"Fire Country" Season 3 drew to a close with a two-part episode. The first part is titled "A Change in the Wild," which seemed to be hinting that we'd see some major shakeups. The story sees several of Bode's family members trapped in a fire that is consuming the memory care facility where Bode's grandfather, Walter (Jeff Fahey), lives. The retired former fire chief is there with his son, Vince, and daughter-in-law, Sharon (Diane Farr). The last we see of them, the roof is collapsing, and it doesn't seem like anyone will get out alive.

The initial plan for the finale seems to have been to keep it a secret as to who will live and who will die, but word quickly leaked out that Billy Burke would be leaving the series. "Fire Country" Season 4 trailers have since confirmed that Vince didn't survive the fire, so things are going to be even rougher than they already were for Bode in Season 4. The loss of Vince is a huge blow for both the characters in the show and its viewers, but fans can at least hold onto the hope that Gabi will return to the fray before too long.

Crucially, Stephanie Arcila hasn't ruled out reprising the role of Gabi, one that brought her great joy. "I never say never," she told Deadline. "Life takes us through so many avenues, and Gabriela is such a gift to me in my career, personally and professionally. I'm so grateful to have played a Latina on a show and a Latina where they were able to include part of my culture as well, part of my Colombian background. It was really exciting."