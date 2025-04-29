How Fire Country Ruined Gabriela (And How The Series Could Bring Stephanie Arcila Back)

This article contains spoilers for "Fire Country" Season 3, Episode 19 ("A Change in the Wind"), and Season 3, Episode 20 ("I'd Do It Again"). We're also getting into potential spoilers for Season 4.

After an eventful set of episodes for Gabriela Perez, Season 3 of "Fire Country" ended on something of a whimper for Stephanie Arcila's character. Gabi goes off the deep end because of her failed wedding then ends up being stalked by Finn (Blake Lee) in a disappointing storyline. Her friend Audrey (Leven Rambin) and father Manny (Kevin Alejandro) are soon sucked into her stalking nightmare, which ends when Audrey shoots Finn in the chest. Audrey and Gabi perform rudimentary surgery on him, and then they have to drag him through the Zabel Ridge wildfire to safety. Gabi's season ends as she watches Audrey being hauled off by the police for breaking her parole.

This is just another way the writers have kneecapped Gabi as a character, turning her from a strong, feisty woman into a damsel in distress who is perpetually helpless. While that initially seemed to be something they introduced so that Bode Leone (Max Thieriot) could rush to her rescue, during Season 3, it's actually Manny who becomes her savior. Nothing screams arrested development quite like being a 30-something rescued from your own hubris by your father.

There's no getting away from the fact that Gabi keeps making horrible choices that turn her into a wilting lily — and it's gotten so bad that her upcoming exit from the series is something of a relief. While it wasn't exactly foreshadowed in "I'd Do It Again," it's been confirmed that Arcila is on her way out after being with the show since its first episode. The hows and whys of it all are unknown as of this writing, but one thing's for sure — Gabriela was ruined by bad writing a long time ago.