How Fire Country Fans Really Feel About Gabriela Perez

While it's easy to hate a character for their actions, it's important to remember that the actor portraying them can only do so much. At the end of the day, the buck stops with the writers, and many fans are of the opinion that the people penning the show are doing Gabi a disservice with the direction they've taken her. "It's clear that she's going through a crisis, but the way the writers are going about it is all wrong," noted Redditor u/jhumph88, and they weren't the only one to take this stance, with u/AquariusRising1983 writing: "The actors are doing the best they can with the trash heap the writers have given them."

Could there be more to this than meets the eye? Some fans think the writers might be foreshadowing Gabriela having bipolar disorder, which would go some way to explaining the decisions they've taken for the character. "For some people, it can develop later in life, and she's been showing many of the symptoms," wrote u/PlayMaker95. "I'm just saying it's possible." While it's a compelling theory, others are doubtful that it's true. "This implies that the writers are capable of writing something with nuance and depth, and based on the other s*** we've seen this season I have my doubts about that," u/AquariusRising1983 replied.

"Fire Country" already fumbled its big Season 3 storyline by having Gabi sleep with Jake, and things are on a knife-edge as it stands. Both Bode's relationship with Gabi and Gabi's ultimate fate remain up in the air. At this point, she's unpopular enough to leave one wondering what can be done to fix the character and make her likable again. Perhaps now that she's on the road to recovery things will finally turn around for her. Will "Fire Country" stop failing Gabriela? Only time will tell.