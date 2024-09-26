Top 5 Olivia Cooke Movies And TV Shows Ranked

Olivia Cooke has quietly become one of Hollywood's most intriguing stars. Though she has no major awards under her belt (yet!), Cooke has proven her talent through a number of diverse roles throughout the years. From action-packed blockbusters that dominated at the box office to mature, high-octane television shows, Cooke is showing no signs of stopping. And why would she? The actress kicked off her career in 2012 with the British show "Blackout" and has since become a consistent presence on both the big and small screen.

Her success is all the more interesting and well-deserved when you consider that she was rejected from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art — one of the most prestigious acting schools in not only the United Kingdom but the world. In a recent conversation with Hunger, Cooke opened up about her lack of formal training when it comes to acting. "I can only go on my particular experience, but I was really lucky to be able to learn on the job from the age of 18," she said. "I was able to shape myself and my craft while learning from incredible professionals who have had years of experience."

A decade after her on-screen debut, Cooke now has tons of experience, which she should happily flex. Since her start, Cooke has demonstrated an immense array of talent and a sense of curiosity, consistently picking absorbing roles that some might shy away from. With so many projects under her belt, let's dive deep into the star's resumé of movies and TV shows and rank her top five — so far.