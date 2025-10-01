Every Exorcist Movie And TV Show, Ranked

There's not much we can say about "The Exorcist" that hasn't been said, but we'd be remiss not to at least give an overview for those unfamilar. Amongst the most legendary horror movies ever put to the screen, "The Exorcist" is based on a novel of the same name by William Peter Blatty. It released at a time when wide-release movies about hauntings and possessions were still acceptable for all ages. 1963's "The Haunting," for example, was rated G.

The original film starred Ellen Burstyn as a single mother who needs the help of a priest (Jason Miller) to exorcise a demon from her daughter, Regan (Linda Blair). A different kind of horror movie than many were used to in 1973, it was about more than blood, gore, and jump scares. It was full of disturbing religious themes and imagery that churned stomachs. It was also a massive hit, popular with swaths of audiences, and becoming an instant movie phenomenon. The effects would ripple across pop culture for decades.

A sequel made it out four years after "The Exorcist" shook cinemas, sparking a horror franchise on big and small screens that's endured since. There's been just about every kind of sequel, from simple follow-ups to reboots, legacy sequels, and even movies meant to retcon other movies in the franchise. Some have failed to live up to the original, some have been downright awful, and some were merely solid entertainment. Not all are worth watching. To help you decide, we've put together a ranked list of every "Exorcist" movie and TV series, roughly based on critical and fan opinion. They're in descending order, too, so you can get through the stinkers fast.