Georgie And Mandy Season 2 Episode 3's Young Sheldon Easter Egg Will Make Fans Emotional

Contains spoilers for "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Season 2, Episode 3 — "A Will and a Dead Man's Wife"

The first couple of seasons of "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" are rich in goodbyes and hellos, and fans can prepare to greet one relic from the series' "Young Sheldon" past during Episode 3 of Season 2, "A Will and a Dead Man's Wife." It's the Cooper family kitchen, which hasn't been seen on the show since its inception, at least within the characters' waking reality. Remember when Georgie (Montana Jordan) had a zombie dream about his dad (Lance Barber) last season that took place within the Cooper domicile?

In the new episode, Georgie will find himself gathered around the family table in the real world beside his sister Missy (Raegan Revord), daughter CeeCee, and wife Mandy (Emily Osment). Series co-creator Steve Holland explained to TVLine that the more things change in the Cooper clan, the more they remain the same. "It was really interesting to shoot [there] again because it's [now] a multi-cam set," he said. "There's not as many people at the table as there once was, but it's a classic Cooper dinner scene." And it turns out there's a good reason for the family to get together.