Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage: Georgie's Zombie Dream Twist, Explained

Contains spoilers for Season 1, Episode 12 of "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" — "Typhoid Georgie"

When Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) comes down with a fever and cold symptoms in "Typhoid Georgie," Episode 12 of "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage," he feels guilty staying home from his job at the tire store. That leads to him dreaming about his dad, George Sr. (Lance Barber), who makes his return to the world of "Young Sheldon" via this "Georgie and Mandy" appearance. The dream George mocks his son for not being strong enough to go to work in his condition. Missing George Sr.'s love and guidance, Georgie hugs his dad, to the latter's surprise — and then George Sr. turns into a zombie, menacingly demanding his son get back on the job. Georgie tries, but is waylaid by Connor (Dougie Baldwin), who insists that he get back into bed.

The choice to end Georgie's dream on such a jarring note was an important one, per co-creator and co-executive producer Steve Holland. Even though Barber himself noted how moving it was to stand in the Cooper's old kitchen set, it was imperative for the moment to stand out. "We thought it would be a nice sort of surprise and a shock for the audience, and it was," he told TVLine. He added that Lance Barber enjoyed getting to put on full zombie makeup for the final shot.

While this twisty scene might lead to further appearences from Barber on "Georgie and Mandy," some members of the crew were unfortunately less than thrilled by the notion of George Sr. as a shambling creature of the night.