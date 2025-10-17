5 Medical Shows Like Nurse Jackie You Need To Watch On Netflix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Created by Liz Brixius, Evan Dunsky, and Linda Wallem — and notable as one of the best Showtime original series – "Nurse Jackie" is a defining show of the "antihero wave" that took over prestige television at the turn of the 2010s. Starring Edie Falco as Jackie Peyton, a capable nurse at New York City's fictional All Saints Hospital who manages to get by functionally despite a drug habit, "Nurse Jackie" became a critical and audience success with its darkly comical tale of dysfunction and skirted accountability.

Although the subversive medical storytelling on "Nurse Jackie" is deeply emblematic of a particular period in TV history, it has proven to be a show with enormous staying power, as evidenced by the sequel series reported to be in development at Amazon in 2024. In the meantime, all seven seasons and 80 episodes of "Nurse Jackie" recently returned to the Netflix U.S. catalog, and have since been steadily climbing up the streamer's charts. That's a testament to the strength and richness of the writing, as well as Falco's layered, tragicomic performance, which remains a feat of stunning magnetism. And the same goes for the work of the incredible supporting cast, which includes Eve Best, Anna Deavere Smith, and an Emmy-winning Merritt Wever.

If you've been getting into "Nurse Jackie" on Netflix and have since been overcome with a craving for more quality medical television, there are several more shows on Netflix that may be right up your alley. Read on for a list of five great medical series that you should definitely give a shot next.