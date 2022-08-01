Why Grey's Anatomy Star Ellen Pompeo Thinks The Show Has Such Staying Power

In an interview with Bazaar, "Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo said she thought the show had lasted so long largely because it got an early foothold in the streaming arena. She told reporter Amy Mackelden, "I don't want to speak out of turn, because now every studio is streaming, but I know for a while there, 'Grey's' was the only show that was on a streamer, and actually still new episodes were being created."

This allowed new viewers to go back to the beginning and experience the arc of the series as the writers intended and quickly enough to catch up to live broadcasts. This helped "Grey's Anatomy" catch and keep new fans while allowing existing viewers the new privilege of rewatching favorite episodes or even enjoying the whole series all over again.

That constant availability of content is taken for granted now that entire seasons are released in an instant — and everything seems to be part of one streaming library or another. However, "Grey's Anatomy" was one of the shows to pave the way for the binge-filled nights and weekends that have now become so familiar.