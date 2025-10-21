Tragic Details About Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris' acting career stretches all the way back to the late 1980s. His first credited role came in the feature film "Clara's Heart," but it didn't take long for the teenaged Harris to become a TV regular. Harris initially became known for playing the lead in "Doogie Howser, M.D.," but he's one of those rare child actors who became a true Hollywood star.

Harris is no longer just a TV actor. Sure, some of his biggest roles — like Barney Stinson in "How I Met Your Mother" — were on TV, but his other work is just as important. Harris is in the big camp of sitcom actors who've played Marvel characters, and he's also a celebrated Broadway performer and show host. Harris has won multiple Emmy awards, and in 2014 he won best performance by an actor in a leading Role in a musical at the Tonys for his work in "Hedwig and the Angry Inch."

Looking over Harris' achievements, it would be easy to think that nothing has ever gone wrong for him. That's far from the truth. Harris' career has had its setbacks, and his personal life is as full of tragedy as anyone else. Taking a look at the most tragic details about Harris can help us appreciate the energy he brings to his work even more.