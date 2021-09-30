The Real Reason Why Mayim Bialik And Neil Patrick Harris Didn't Talk For A Long Time

Mayim Bialik and Neil Patrick Harris seem like ideal BFFs on paper. The "Blossom" actor and the "Doogie Howser, M.D." star both grew up in front of the camera and made names for themselves playing precocious teens before going on to work on successful, long-running sitcoms as adults.

The actors did become pals when they were younger and even made cameos on each other's television shows. Bialik played a cancer patient in a 1990 episode of "Doogie Howser, M.D." — and she has the two-cent residual checks to prove it — while Harris got to trade his white lab coat for a slick black blazer and shades to portray The "Charming" Derek Slade in a 1991 episode of "Blossom" titled "Rockumentary." In a flu-fueled fantasy sequence, Blossom imagines herself as a rock star whose entourage includes Harris' narcissistic character.

During a 2020 Chicago Tribune interview, Bialik revealed that she and Harris knew a lot of the same people, including the agent that they shared. "The Big Bang Theory" star and the "How I Met Your Mother" actor also had similar personalities. "He was very cerebral and I was too, so we weren't the party kids," she said. "We had a lot of fun times together as teenagers, we were these nerdy child star people." However, their friendship didn't last. Read on to learn what Bialik did to offend Harris so much that he didn't talk to her for years.