Marvel Roles You Never Realized Were Played By Sitcom Actors
Appearing in a superhero franchise like the Marvel Cinematic Universe is often a huge boost to an actor's career. The blockbuster machine that is Marvel has taken many performers to A-list celebrity status. However, some of the actors who are synonymous with certain superheroes first gained fame on television sitcoms. Chris Pratt was the half-witted Andy Dwyer in "Parks and Recreation" before soaring through the galaxy as a Star-Lord, and "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds got his big break on ABC's "Two Guys and a Girl."
The nationwide sitcom exposure seems to be an ideal stepping-stone for up-and-coming performers to reach big-budget movies. Tried, tested, and already recognizable and popular, actors from sitcoms have what it takes to become superheroes. Still, there are lots of these thespians you may not have known have already been involved in comic book adaptations. Some of television's biggest talents have loaned out their voices for major superhero projects. Keep reading to discover some Marvel roles you never realized were played by sitcom actors.
Jake Johnson: Peter B. Parker
Jake Johnson is instantly recognizable as Nick Miller from the hit Fox sitcom "New Girl." Performing for 7 seasons on the comedy, Johnson starred as the lovable roommate and on-again, off-again romantic partner to headliner Zooey Deschanel's Jess. Apart from his 146-episode run on the popular sitcom, Johnson has had some more minor roles in Hollywood, most notably in 2015's "Jurassic World."
Of course, Johnson also plays one of the most popular superheroes in the world, in one of the character's most beloved films: "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." The "New Girl" actor plays one of the leading roles in the animated "Spider-Verse" franchise as Peter B. Parker, a veteran variant of Spidey who's introduced as disheveled and borderline depressed. Johnson reprised his role for the sequel, "Across the Spider-Verse," and he's set to return for the final film of the animated trilogy, "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse," which was intended to be released in 2024 but has been delayed indefinitely.
Patton Oswalt: M.O.D.O.K.
As a popular comedian, Patton Oswalt has built a career out of making subtle appearances in what seems like every project under the sun. From starting his TV career on an episode of "Seinfeld" to becoming the narrating voice in "The Goldbergs," Oswalt's filmography is a collection of the greatest sitcoms of the era, including appearances in "Community," "Modern Family," and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." Although he may be a recognizable jokester today, it was his ongoing role as the nerdy Spence Olchin in "The King of Queens" that truly put Oswalt on his television star trajectory. As if Oswalt wasn't busy enough, he has an equally notable voiceover career, most famously performing as everyone's favorite chef rodent Remy in Pixar's "Ratatouille."
However, being a comic book aficionado and having written for the medium himself, it's safe to say that Oswalt has a passion for superhero content. Unsurprisingly, the actor has blended that passion with his career in various ways, such as providing the voice of Uncle Ben in the 2017 animated "Spider-Man" series. Moreover, in 2021, Oswalt created and starred in his own stop-motion animated sitcom featuring one of Marvel Comics' most bizarre supervillains, "M.O.D.O.K." The show about a "Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing" was short-lived, limited to 10 episodes, but the character later made its MCU debut in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," portrayed by Darren Cross.
Linda Cardellini: Laura Barton and Lylla
A renowned television actress, Linda Cardellini can be seen on many award-winning shows, including "ER," "Mad Men," and Netflix's "Dead to Me." However, Cardellini owes much of that success to her breakout role in the Judd Apatow-produced sitcom "Freaks and Geeks," where she had the leading role of Lindsay Weir alongside a star-studded cast that included Seth Rogen, James Franco, and Jason Segel. You might also recognize her as the wife of the MCU's Clint Barton, who she plays in the "Avengers" films and the Disney+ "Hawkeye" series. But that's not the only character Cardellini has played in the MCU.
In "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," Cardellini voices Rocket's childhood friend Lylla. A mutated and intelligent otter, Lylla is yet another obscure comic character brought to life by James Gunn for his cosmic trilogy. In the film, she's part of a collection of animals experimented on by the villainous High Evolutionary. Sadly, Lylla's short live-action run ends in tragedy. However, thanks in part to Cardellini's gentle performance, we learn why the cynical Rocket seems to have a heart of gold under his hardened exterior.
Neil Patrick Harris: Spider-Man
Seemingly destined to be a television star, Neil Patrick Harris has been entertaining audiences since the late '80s, when he played the child prodigy medical doctor "Doogie Howser, M.D." Harris has had many notable roles throughout the years, including parts in "Starship Troopers," "Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle," and starring in the NBC sitcom "Stark Raving Mad." But he's certainly known best for his opinionated and "legendary" character Barney Stinson on the long-running CBS sitcom "How I Met Your Mother."
Before Barney, came to life, though, Harris took on one of the most iconic superhero characters that Marvel has to offer, and there's a good chance that you missed it entirely. In 2003, Harris became the wall-crawling Peter Parker for MTV's "Spider-Man: The New Animated Series," which followed in the footsteps of Sam Raimi's feature film. In addition to Harris, the cast was loaded with talent, with singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb portraying Mary Jane Watson, "90210" star Ian Ziering as Harry Osborn, and Rob Zombie becoming the formidable Lizard.
Sadly, audiences slept on the animated series, and it was canceled after one season. The final nail in the coffin came with the 2004 release of "Spider-Man 2," which erased all continuity of the Harris-led cartoon.
Will Friedle: Star-Lord
Equal parts heartthrob and goofball, Will Friedle often stole the show as the eldest brother in the ABC sitcom "Boy Meets World." Through seven seasons, Friedle's Eric Matthews could be heard screaming for his neighbor, "Feeny," or giving a young Ben Savage some much-needed council. The role was so definitive for the actor that he can still be heard reliving the glory days alongside former co-stars on the podcast "Pod Meets World." However, the '90s sitcom role isn't the only recognizable character Friedle has brought to life.
As the long-running "Boy Meets World" series wrapped up in the early 2000s, Friedle turned his sights to becoming a voice actor. He's responsible for two prominent characters who've become iconic for a generation: Terry McGinnis, the futuristic "Batman Beyond," and Ron Stoppable, sidekick to the crimefighting "Kim Possible." Subsequently, Friedle has voiced two recognizable Marvel characters in different animated incarnations.
In 2013, he became the trash-mouthed vigilante Deadpool for the animated "Ultimate Spider-Man" series. More notably, Friedle has taken on the mantle of Star-Lord in a variety of animated Marvel projects, including three seasons of "Guardians of the Galaxy" on Disney XD.
Andy Samberg: Scarlet Spider
He's done it all on his path to A-list stardom, including becoming a YouTube sensation, a "Saturday Night Live" cast member, an award-winning musician, and a top-selling movie star. Still, Andy Samberg may be best recognized for his Golden Globe-winning role as Detective Jake Peralta on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." Headlining the ensemble cast, Samberg led the show into becoming one of the best-reviewed prime-time sitcoms of its era. but despite his impressive resume, there was one thing that Samberg had yet to accomplish until recently: become a superhero.
Samberg finally checked that box by making a cameo appearance as the Scarlet Spider in 2023's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." Arguably the most notorious of Spider-Man's variants, Scarlet Spider, aka Ben Reilly was integral to the Spider-Man "Clone Saga" that plagued Spidey fans in the '90s. Put simply, Ben was revealed to be the true Spider-Man, while Peter Parker was exposed as a clone. Needless to say, fans didn't care much for the story arc. Regardless, Scarlet Spider's iconic look from the end of the millennium remains an invaluable piece of Spider-Man history. Samberg's surprise cameo as the off-shoot superhero gives the animated version some depth, humor, and weight in the ever-expanding Marvel multiverse.
Donald Glover: Miles Morales
Today, Donald Glover is widely viewed as a multitalented sensation, equally regarded for his music career as Childish Gambino and for creating the FX drama "Atlanta." But one of Glover's earliest breaks came when he joined the cast of Dan Harmon's TV sitcom "Community." Playing the former jock Troy Barnes, Glover gained a significant fan following, which sparked a 2010 social media campaign for him to play the titular superhero in the then-upcoming "The Amazing Spider-Man" film.
The role of Peter Parker eventually went to Andrew Garfield. However, Glover sustained close ties to the web-slinging character, most notably being a major inspiration for the character of Miles Morales. "I saw him in the costume and thought, 'I would like to read that book,'" said "Ultimate Spider-Man" creator Brian Michael Bendis to USA Today in 2011.
Glover has since appeared in two Spidey features, including the MCU's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and the animated "Across the Spider-Verse." However, much to the chagrin of audiences, Glover still didn't get the opportunity to play Spider-Man himself, instead taking on the role of Miles' villainous uncle, the Prowler. But what many fans may not realize is that Glover's first Marvel role was the character he originally inspired. He supplied the voice for Miles Morales' first onscreen appearance back in 2015, making a short appearance in the Disney XD animated series "Ultimate Spider-Man."
John Stamos: Iron Man
"Have mercy" is the famous quote of the music-loving father figure Uncle Jesse from the hit ABC sitcom "Full House." John Stamos brought the Elvis-impersonating character to life over 192 episodes between 1987 and 1995, and he even returned for a recurring part in the 2016 revival series "Fuller House." Thanks in part to his iconic role, Stamos bolstered a successful television career, having a fruitful run on the hospital drama "ER" and starring in his own short-lived sitcom "Grandfathered."
Instantly recognizable and having a natural rock star attitude, it might not be too surprising that Stamos has played the significant Marvel role of Tony Stark. In 2022, Stamos began voicing the power-suited hero in a recurring role for the Disney Junior animated series "Spidey and His Amazing Friends," and his reason for taking the voice-over role is beyond adorable.
"[My son] is four. I've spent his entire life trying to convince him, hope that his dad is cool, and it hasn't [worked]," Stamos said in an interview with Collider. "I'll say, 'Billy, can you put your toys away?' [and] he goes, mocking, 'You got it, dude.'" The sarcastic line was the catchphrase of Stamos' former child co-stars on "Full House." Thankfully, his toddler's tone changed when Stamos landed a role on one of his son's favorite television shows. "When I became Iron Man," he revealed to Collider, "boy, he thought that was the coolest thing."
Ed Asner: J. Jonah Jameson
The late Ed Asner may be best recognized by audiences today for his role as Santa Claus in the movie "Elf" and being the lovably gruff voice of Carl Fredricksen in Pixar's "Up." However, what many fans may not realize is that Asner launched his career as a sitcom actor on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," portraying the lead character's boss through seven seasons in the '70s. His character, Lou Grant, became the center of his own self-titled spin-off series, which resulted in Asner playing the part for an additional five years. Thanks to his long run as the fictional news producer, Asner became a Television Academy Hall of Fame inductee, earned a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Screen Actors Guild in 2002, and was nominated for an astounding 21 Emmy Awards during his career.
Although Asner had a monumental acting career, playing roles in everything from "The Outer Limits" to "Cobra Kai," audiences may not have recognized the powerful voice that he provided for one of Marvel's most successful animated television shows. Before J. K. Simmons brought the hardened J. Jonah Jameson to life in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" film trilogy and the MCU, Asner was the voice of Peter Parker's boss in 1994's "Spider-Man: The Animated Series." The seasoned actor also returned for two other Spidey cartoons, playing Officer Barr and Uncle Ben in "The New Animated Series" and "The Spectacular Spider-Man," respectively.
Miley Cyrus: Mainframe
The daughter of famous country music sensation Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus rose to prominence as the starring child actress in the teenage sitcom "Hannah Montana." Airing on the Disney Channel for four seasons, "Hannah Montana" is one of the network's most successful projects of all time, broadcasting to over three and a half million viewers per episode and earning a slew of awards along the way. Since the series ended in 2011, Cyrus has become a superstar in her own right, with a music career that earned her a spot on Billboard's Greatest Artists of All Time list.
Along with her musical success, Cyrus has remained prominent in Hollywood, memorably becoming a coach on Season 13 of "The Voice." This made her the exact type of celebrity that James Gunn seeks out for cameos in his superhero movies. "I find her funny and likable and sweet. I liked that she cared about the contestants," Gunn remarked in an interview with Buzzfeed News. "So I was like, I think she would be a funny person to have as a voice."
With a history of bringing in big-time celebrities for small parts in his movies, Gunn commissioned Cyrus for a small voice role in 2017's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." Cyrus plays the robotic MCU character Mainframe alongside other famous actors like Sylvester Stallone, Michelle Yeoh, and Ving Rhames as part of the space pirate crew known as the Ravagers.
James Spader
Before Thanos was tearing the Marvel universe in half, one of the biggest baddies the Avengers had to face was Ultron. As the name suggests, "Avengers: Age of Ultron" sets the robotic villain against the inferior human race and Earth's mightiest heroes for one of the MCU's most financially successful projects to date. However, some fans may not realize that the terrifying A.I. bad guy who nearly tore apart the Avengers happened to be voiced by a sitcom star.
Giving Ultron his eerie voice was famed television actor James Spader. Known for his long-running role as Alan Shore, which he played across both "The Practice" and "Boston Legal," Spader also made a significant mark on the world of sitcoms. In 2011, he joined the crew of Dunder Mifflin for 25 episodes of "The Office." Playing the role of Robert California, aka the Lizard King, Spader joined the show in the aftermath of Steve Carell's Season 7 departure. Spader's tenure on the show was short-lived, but his acting prowess made Robert California memorable as the temporary, stoic boss of the paper company branch in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Melissa Rauch
Although she was not included in the cast when "The Big Bang Theory" first premiered in 2007, Melissa Rauch certainly made an impact when she took on the role of Bernadette Rostenkowski in Season 3. By Season 4 of the popular CBS sitcom, Rauch had championed her character into becoming a series regular, dating and eventually marrying the character of Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg). Rauch continues her domination of prime-time sitcoms today, holding the lead role of Judge Abby Stone in the revival series "Night Court" on NBC.
Despite her popularity, many fans may not realize that Rauch has voiced a couple of iconic comic book characters. In 2017, she voiced the anti-villain Harley Quinn in the animated feature "Batman and Harley Quinn." Interestingly, the role went to her former co-star Kaley Cuoco for the "Harley Quinn" animated comedy series. In the same year as her DC debut, the "Big Bang Theory" actor also voiced a Marvel superhero in a collection of animated shorts surrounding the size-morphing character "Ant-Man." In two episodes of the small series, Rauch voiced Hope Van Dyne, the mini-hero known as the Wasp.