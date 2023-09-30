Marvel Roles You Never Realized Were Played By Sitcom Actors

Appearing in a superhero franchise like the Marvel Cinematic Universe is often a huge boost to an actor's career. The blockbuster machine that is Marvel has taken many performers to A-list celebrity status. However, some of the actors who are synonymous with certain superheroes first gained fame on television sitcoms. Chris Pratt was the half-witted Andy Dwyer in "Parks and Recreation" before soaring through the galaxy as a Star-Lord, and "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds got his big break on ABC's "Two Guys and a Girl."

The nationwide sitcom exposure seems to be an ideal stepping-stone for up-and-coming performers to reach big-budget movies. Tried, tested, and already recognizable and popular, actors from sitcoms have what it takes to become superheroes. Still, there are lots of these thespians you may not have known have already been involved in comic book adaptations. Some of television's biggest talents have loaned out their voices for major superhero projects. Keep reading to discover some Marvel roles you never realized were played by sitcom actors.